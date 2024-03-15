Spring clean your home with these 10 sustainable products

After you spring clean your home, it feels like you’re in a whole new space. But strong smells and bleach linger longer than you might like.

This year, switch to sustainable products that are cruelty-free and plant-based. These products are often more powerful and are much better for your health and the health of the planet.

You can find all your cleaning items on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Seventh Generation All Purpose Cleaning Spray Surface Cleaner 4-Pack $16.72 was $17.96

Seventh Generation is a popular plant-based cleaning spray you can use for nearly every surface in your home. This four-pack will provide you with enough cleaner to get you through the entire year. You can choose from a variety of scents to match the rest of your cleaning products.

Walmart also sells a large variety of Seventh Generation cleaning products.

AIRNEX Natural Kitchen Sponge 12-Pack $15.26

If you want long-lasting sponges that are good for the environment, Airnex’s sponges are biodegradable and made from coconut fiber. This 12-pack is the best bang for your buck and they’re long-lasting.

You can buy natural kitchen sponges on Amazon or through Walmart.

naturally It's clean Floor Cleaner $9.99

A single bottle of this naturally It’s clean floor cleaner makes 24 gallons of floor cleaner. The concentrated formula is made from plant-based enzymes and is designed to cut through difficult soils and grime, offering a deep clean.

You can find other natural floor cleaner options at Walmart.

Earthly Co. Reusable Paper Towels $17.95

Stop throwing away expensive paper towels and instead opt for reusable paper towels you can throw in with the rest of your laundry. They’re made from 100% cotton, making them durable alternatives.

Find all your Earthly Co. paper towel options on their site.

Endust Plant-based Multi-surface Dusting & Cleaning Spray $13.30

To rid your house of dust and grime, Endust multi-surface dusting spray is made from plant-based ingredients, so it’s not harmful or corrosive. Get Endust dusting spray from Walmart or Amazon.

Clean People Laundry Detergent Sheets $12.34

These laundry detergent sheets help you stop collecting plastic detergent bottles and are made with gentle ingredients even the most sensitive skin can tolerate. They’re dye-free, chlorine-free and phosphate-free. Buy Clean People detergent sheets from Amazon or Walmart.

MRS. MEYER'S CLEAN DAY Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate $17.08

Mrs. Meyers multi-surface cleaner is an ultra powerful, delicious smelling cleaner that is biodegradable. These cleaners are also cruelty-free and can be used on any surface in your home. Find all Mrs. Meyers scents from Walmart.

Method Daily Hardwood Cleaner $24.15 was $27.96

To clean hardwood floors and cabinets, a sustainable hardwood cleaner like Method Daily keeps your wood safe without the use of harsh chemicals. The products are tested by humans, not animals, so they’re cruelty-free.

You can buy Method Daily from Walmart as well as Amazon.

Lazy Coconuts Toilet Bowl Cleaner Strips $14.95

Instead of using bleach-based cleaners you’ll flush down the toilet, switch to these Lazy Coconut toilet cleaner strips. They’re made with natural lemon and tea tree essential oils for a natural clean. Plus, the packaging is made from sustainable cardboard. Find other toilet bowl cleaner strips at Walmart.

Aunt Fannie's Glass & Window Cleaning Vinegar Spray $11.99

Aunt Fannie’s window cleaning spray is made from vinegar, a natural cleaning agent that gets dirt, dust and streaks off your windows with ease. Other ingredients include essential oils for a fresh scent and other plant-based materials.

Buy all your Aunt Fannie’s products from Walmart.

