5-alarm chicken bites for the spiciest game day snack

Perdue reveals its five-alarm fire chicken bites recipe

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Calling all heat enthusiasts.

These five-alarm chicken bites are sure to kick things up a notch at your next game-day meal.

"Hot wings are a classic game day favorite, so we decided to add a twist to make them hot Perdue chicken bites instead," says Chris Moyer, corporate executive chef for Perdue Farms. "They are spicy, so I recommend pairing with some coleslaw and cooling dipping sauces like ranch and Bleu cheese."

Worth noting: The longer the cayenne pepper oil sits, the hotter the chicken gets, so prep accordingly based on how much heat you can handle. "For any leftovers, I recommend popping them in the air fryer to keep the texture perfect," adds Moyer.

Five-Alarm Fire Chicken Bites by Perdue

Perdue Farms shares its 'Five-Alarm Fire Chicken Bites' recipe with Fox News.

Serves 6

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1½  pounds Perdue Breaded Popcorn Chicken or breaded popcorn chicken of choice
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 6 tablespoons cayenne pepper
  • 4 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Coleslaw for serving
  • Sliced pickles for serving 

Directions:

  1. Preheat an oven to 425° F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the frozen chunks in a single layer on the baking sheet and heat for 9 to 10 minutes. For a crispier product, turn halfway through the heating time.
  2. In a bowl, whisk together the vegetable oil, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, garlic powder, smoked paprika and salt.
  3. Dunk the cooked chicken chunks in the cayenne pepper oil.
  4. Place the chicken in a basket and pair with pickles, coleslaw and something really cold to drink and serve immediately.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.