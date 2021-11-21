5-alarm chicken bites for the spiciest game day snack
Perdue reveals its five-alarm fire chicken bites recipe
Calling all heat enthusiasts.
These five-alarm chicken bites are sure to kick things up a notch at your next game-day meal.
"Hot wings are a classic game day favorite, so we decided to add a twist to make them hot Perdue chicken bites instead," says Chris Moyer, corporate executive chef for Perdue Farms. "They are spicy, so I recommend pairing with some coleslaw and cooling dipping sauces like ranch and Bleu cheese."
Worth noting: The longer the cayenne pepper oil sits, the hotter the chicken gets, so prep accordingly based on how much heat you can handle. "For any leftovers, I recommend popping them in the air fryer to keep the texture perfect," adds Moyer.
Five-Alarm Fire Chicken Bites by Perdue
Serves 6
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1½ pounds Perdue Breaded Popcorn Chicken or breaded popcorn chicken of choice
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 6 tablespoons cayenne pepper
- 4 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Coleslaw for serving
- Sliced pickles for serving
Directions:
- Preheat an oven to 425° F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the frozen chunks in a single layer on the baking sheet and heat for 9 to 10 minutes. For a crispier product, turn halfway through the heating time.
- In a bowl, whisk together the vegetable oil, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, garlic powder, smoked paprika and salt.
- Dunk the cooked chicken chunks in the cayenne pepper oil.
- Place the chicken in a basket and pair with pickles, coleslaw and something really cold to drink and serve immediately.