5-alarm chicken bites for the spiciest game day snack

Calling all heat enthusiasts.

These five-alarm chicken bites are sure to kick things up a notch at your next game-day meal.

"Hot wings are a classic game day favorite, so we decided to add a twist to make them hot Perdue chicken bites instead," says Chris Moyer, corporate executive chef for Perdue Farms. "They are spicy, so I recommend pairing with some coleslaw and cooling dipping sauces like ranch and Bleu cheese."

Worth noting: The longer the cayenne pepper oil sits, the hotter the chicken gets, so prep accordingly based on how much heat you can handle. "For any leftovers, I recommend popping them in the air fryer to keep the texture perfect," adds Moyer.

Five-Alarm Fire Chicken Bites by Perdue

Serves 6

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1½ pounds Perdue Breaded Popcorn Chicken or breaded popcorn chicken of choice

1 cup vegetable oil

6 tablespoons cayenne pepper

4 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

Coleslaw for serving

Sliced pickles for serving

Directions:

Preheat an oven to 425° F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the frozen chunks in a single layer on the baking sheet and heat for 9 to 10 minutes. For a crispier product, turn halfway through the heating time. In a bowl, whisk together the vegetable oil, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, garlic powder, smoked paprika and salt. Dunk the cooked chicken chunks in the cayenne pepper oil. Place the chicken in a basket and pair with pickles, coleslaw and something really cold to drink and serve immediately.