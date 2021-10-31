Loaded mozzarella sticks for game day: Try the recipe

Take your mozzarella sticks to delicious new heights with this easy recipe from Christine Pittman, founder of COOKtheSTORY.com and The Cookful.

"The cheese sticks are inspired by a trip that I took to Alaska. There was a bar in Juneau, and it was the only place serving food late at night (Imperial Billiard & Bar). It had an item called ‘The Afterschool Special’ that I tried on my trip and when I got home I had to remake them," Pittman shares. "These are a great option for game day if you have a smaller group to serve because they’re done in the air fryer, so you’ll have to [make them in] smaller batches."

Loaded Mozzarella Sticks by Christine Pittman

Serves 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

6 egg roll wrappers

2 tbsp. water

6 sticks of string cheese

2 tbsp. bacon bits

1 tbsp. minced jalapeño pepper

Cooking spray

4 tbsp. salsa

Sour cream for serving, optional

Instructions

1. Lay an egg roll wrapper on a large plate or cutting board with a point pointing toward you.

2. Moisten the edges lightly with the water.

3. Put a stick of cheese in the middle of the wrapper horizontally from the left corner to the right corner. Sprinkle with 1 tsp. of bacon and ½ tsp. jalapeño pepper.

4. Fold the filling into the wrapper like a burrito: Starting with the corner that is pointing toward you, fold the corner up and over the cheese so that it is almost touching the opposite corner. Now you have a triangle with a cheese stick running along inside the base of the triangle.

5. Fold the two side corners in and over the ends of the stick of cheese.

6. Roll the cheese up the rest of the way, keeping the side corners tucked in, to the remaining corner.

7. Make sure the edges are sealed.

8. Repeat the above with the remaining wrappers and cheese sticks.

9. Preheat air fryer to 400° F.

10. Lightly coat all sides of the egg rolls with cooking spray.

11. Arrange rolls in a single layer in the basket of the air fryer with as much room between them as possible.

12. Cook until browned in places and crunchy, 6-7 minutes. Serve with salsa and/or sour cream for dipping.

