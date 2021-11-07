Gluten-free slow cooker meatballs: Try the recipe

When meatballs are for dinner, we get excited. When meatballs are on the menu for a big game, we beeline straight to the serving platter to load up before everyone else gets to them.

"I am always looking to create recipes that will be super easy to make because even though a lot of people love to cook, they may not always have the time to," says Jessica Clark, recipe developer at Gluten-Free Supper . "My family loves meatballs, so I wanted to create a meatball recipe for the slow cooker so that you can essentially ‘dump and go’ so that you can still have dinner on the table on days that you know you will be busy,"

BUFFALO TURKEY MEATBALLS PERFECT FOR TAILGATING: TRY THE RECIPE

"I love this recipe for game days because it can not only be a full meal (especially if you add it to pasta) it is also the perfect appetizer or party snack," she adds, noting that you can easily serve these meatballs warm right out of the slow cooker with some toothpicks. Clark also points out that these meatballs also freeze exceptionally well, so if you have leftovers, you can just let them cool and pop them into a freezer-safe container or a gallon freezer bag. "Once you are ready to re-heat and eat, just pop them into the slow cooker again," she says. Get the full recipe below.

LOADED MOZZARELLA STICKS FOR GAME DAY: TRY THE RECIPE

Gluten Free Slow Cooker Meatballs by Jessica Clark

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours

BEEFY GRILLED CHEESE SLIDERS ARE THE ULTIMATE GAME DAY INDULGENCE

Ingredients:

1 lb lean ground turkey or beef

1 large egg beaten

⅓ cup almond flour

1 tbsp dried basil

½ tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp ground black pepper

¼ tsp fine sea salt

1 large jar of marinara sauce of your choice or use homemade

Cooking oil spray

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directions:

First, make sure to spray your slow cooker with cooking spray or use a slow cooker liner. Second, stir together the meat, almond flour, egg, oregano, basil, garlic, black pepper, and salt in a large bowl until everything is incorporated. Next, take 2 tablespoons of the mixture and roll into a ball, and repeat until all the mixture is used. After that, place the meatballs in your slow cooker, about one inch apart. Following that, pour the marinara sauce over the top of all the meatballs. Lastly, cover your slow cooker with the lid and cook on low for 3 hours, or until the meatballs are tender and reach a temp of 165 °F. Serve and enjoy.