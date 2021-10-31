Buffalo turkey meatballs perfect for tailgating: Try the recipe

These buffalo turkey meatballs are a must-try for NFL game day.

"The love of buffalo wings and meatballs during sporting events and celebrations inspired me to create my buffalo turkey meatballs recipe. I wanted a way for my clients to integrate the two without sacrificing their goals towards better health and eliminating candida," Lisa Richards, a certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet, shares with Fox News. "These meatballs pair well with fresh veggies on a platter with your favorite dip."

Get the full recipe below.

Buffalo Turkey Meatballs by Lisa Richards

Makes 18 meatballs

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

For Meatballs

1 lb. ground turkey

1 egg yolk

1 Tbsp. finely chopped onion

1 Tbsp. coconut flour

1/2 tsp. paprika, smoked variety recommended

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

Pinch of cayenne

Thinly sliced scallions for garnish

For Meatball Sauce

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. paprika, smoked variety recommended

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 tsp. onion powder

1 1/4 tsp. garlic powder

Pinch of cayenne

3 to 4 Tbsp. hot water

Ranch Dressing

1/4 cup plain kefir

1/4 cup plain yogurt

2 tsp. apple cider vinegar

2 tsp. finely minced chives

2 tsp. finely minced parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Make the ranch dressing: Combine all ingredients in a small bowl, whisk to combine, serve. Store unused dressing in a covered container in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days.

2. Preheat the oven to 400 °F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.

3. In a large bowl, add ground turkey, egg yolk, finely chopped onion, coconut flour, paprika, salt, pepper and a pinch of cayenne. With your hands, mix until well combined. Divide mixture into 18 portions and shape into balls. Place meatballs on a prepared baking sheet, about an inch apart, and bake for 15 minutes.

4. While the meatballs are baking, make the sauce. In another large bowl, add apple cider vinegar, paprika, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, a pinch of cayenne and 3 tablespoons of hot water, whisk to combine. If the sauce is too thick, add additional tablespoons of hot water one at a time to reach the desired consistency.

5. Remove meatballs from the oven and add to the bowl of sauce, toss gently to coat. Serve meatballs garnished with thinly sliced scallions and ranch dressing on the side.

