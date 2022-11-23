Christmas 2022: 11 gift ideas for the home

If you're searching for Christmas gift ideas, consider a present that will be put to use inside the homes of your loved ones.

From sleek electric tea kettles to hydroponic gardens, browse some ideas below and start knocking people off your holiday shopping list.

For items that may be a splurge, think about chipping in with family and friends.

DÉCOR GIFTS THAT MAKE PERFECT CHRISTMAS PRESENTS

Hoteldoggy.com Hotel Doggy Bohoasis Acapulco Bed, $299

Hey, man’s best friend deserves a special gift this holiday season, too.

This stylish bed featuring a water- and stain-resistant cushion with a washable cover is part of the brand’s Pet Patio collection.

Serving as stylish furniture for your four-legged friends in your outdoor space, the bed holds dogs up to 80 pounds.

NolahMattress.com Nolah Weighted Bamboo Blanket, from $124

The Nolah Weighted Bamboo Blanket has a glass microbead filling and a double-sided bamboo cover that's cooling and meant to be comfy.

It also comes packed in a "I’d rather be sleeping" bag.

Amazon.com Saki Baristan Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $140

Also available on Saki.us, elevate your family member's tea tippling with this practical tea kettle.

The gooseneck spout gives you control with a slow, precise pour and a heat-resistant handle thanks to a rubber grip.

Amazon.com Mitchell Acoustics uStream Go Wireless Bluetooth Speakers, $399

Music and podcast enthusiasts may be delighted to receive these wireless, Bluetooth speakers.

Thanks to these speakers’ small size they’re easy to move around the home as desired, and a 30-hour battery life keeps the holiday music rolling for quite the marathon without having to recharge them.

Even though they’re compact, these speakers deliver high-quality sound with its bass response (no additional equipment like subwoofers needed).

The Swiss Colony 27 Favorites Gift Box, $34.99

For the foodie in your life, this assortment by The Swiss Colony offers snack-sized original, garlic and Caraway Summer Sausages plus a variety of cheeses, chocolate-covered peanuts, fruit spreads, cakes and cookies.

Order by Dec. 14 to receive in time for Christmas.

Amazon.com Rise Gardens Personal Garden, $349

For the budding horticulturist or experienced plant parent alike, this WiFi-enabled hydroponic garden can be a great gift option.

It fits neatly on a shelf or countertop, adds a pop of colorful decor and the green thumb can grow up to 12 plants at once (all with help from an app that takes care of watering, controlling the lights and more).

Select seeds like leafy greens, herbs and even meal-oriented seed kits like "pizza kit," "Asian stir-fry kit" and "smoothie kit." You can also purchase this product on RiseGardens.com.

Amazon.com Cuzen Matcha Starter Kit, $299

Whether you buy this on Amazon or at CuzenMatcha.com, the recipient may begin to enjoy matcha – a type of Asian tea that dates back to circa the eighth century.

This gadget is designed to reproduce the qualities of a traditional stone mill and bamboo whisk by pressing a button to produce freshly-ground matcha from organic shade-grown leaves.

StellarAirDecorativeVentCovers.com Decorative Vent Covers, from $27

Made to order by a small business, Stellar Air's decorative vent covers come in a range of designs to fit any decor style.

They're also magnetic, paintable, stainable and lab-tested for improved air flow.

You can make any vent in the living room, kitchen, bedroom or elsewhere look like a piece of art.

Amazon.com Familink, $149.99

Elevate decor with this picture frame that can display up to 10,000 photos on the frame at once.

This modern digital photo frame makes it so anyone can send photos, add captions and text messages via mobile app, website, email, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp without the use of Wi-Fi thanks to a 4G SIM card that’s included. (You can also use a free Wi-Fi connection, and/or use the three months of free 4G subscription, then it will cost $6.90/month thereafter).

Pick this up on Familink.io if you prefer.

OliveandCocoa.com Olive & Cocoa Mistletoe Candle & Ornament Set, $84

Bring an added jolt of seasonal joy into someone’s home with this gift set that arrives wrapped together in a hand-crafted wood crate with ribbon.

Within, your friend or family member will find a Mistletoe Candle, a felted wool mistletoe ornament and a box of matches embossed with the word "merry."

For another choice from OliveandCocoa.com, take a look at the Olive & Cocoa Holiday Joy Door Mat ($94).

ShopScentLab.com Scented Candle, $45

For another candle-centric gift, consider this personalized scented candle from Scent Lab.

The company bills itself as the first digital platform that uses AI tech to help you find the perfect scent for you or a loved one’s home. In addition, the candles are non-toxic, clean-burning and come in customizable matte glass vessels.

If you forgot to buy someone a present or waited until the 11th hour and don’t have time for something to ship, the personalized scent discovery experience can be gifted digitally so you can email or print a gift card for your fragrance fan of a friend.