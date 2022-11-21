Diamond ring worth $40,000 is found on a Florida beach — and returned to owner just miles away

A man was searching through sand on a Florida beach when he discovered a $40,000 diamond ring buried below.

Joseph Cook was combing through the sand on Hammock Beach in St. Augustine, Florida, in October when he found a gem: a diamond ring set in platinum.

Cook posted videos to his social media, saying he was shocked at his find.

"Look at that bad boy," he said.

"This is the biggest diamond I [have] ever found on the beach," he said.

Instead of taking it to a resale store, the 37-year-old called around at local jewelry stores to see if anyone might have lost a ring.

He then went to a jeweler — who informed him that the ring was worth $40,000.

"I just said, 'That's been sitting in my scooter for almost a week' — I couldn't believe it," he said.

Just two weeks after that, Cook began receiving phone calls from a number he didn’t recognize.

After ignoring them for some time, he decided to answer.

The caller?

The ring owner from Jacksonville, Florida.

"Every time I return an item, I find something better, so I'm happy I could give it back."

Cook and the owner got on a Facetime video call to see if the ring was indeed the person's lost item.

Cook said the wife — upon seeing the ring — was elated.

"They were pretty happy. The wife was on a Facetime call, and she just said, ‘Oh my God, I can't believe it,' and then she just started crying," he said.

Cook and the couple met three weeks after he found the ring — and he returned the beloved item to them.

Cook said this is not the first time he has found someone’s missing and hugely coveted item.

He has returned $60,000 worth of items, he said, this year alone.

"Karma's always good. Every time I return an item, I find something better — so I'm happy I could give it back," he said.