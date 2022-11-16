Holiday season: Check out these deals on gift items to shop for this year

The holiday season is here — which means it's time for holiday shopping deals, too.

Mega Morning Deals spokesperson Megan Meany joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning to showcase some hot deals for this holiday season.

From cooking essentials to electronics, Meany showed the cohosts the gift items that anyone can buy in a steal of a deal right now.

The first item on her list was the Die Cast Dutch oven — an aluminum pot that includes no chemicals in its composition.

"It goes from stovetop, into the oven, right to the table because it’s a nice serving dish as well," she said.

The Dutch oven also comes in multiple colors: Red, blue, white and more.

Die Cast is also offering a deal on the two-pot set.

The special holiday deal price is between $44-$55 — for a 60% saving.

Looking for a way to entertain visitors?

The Perri Ellis domino game is a gift to set on the table as decoration — or for fun.

"This is a great gift for that person that has everything," she said.

The designer domino game takes five days to manufacture as well, she noted.

With a 66% off deal, the game price is $59 this holiday season.

Selfie sticks are out — so check out this 360-degree selfie videographer that has face recognition ability from up to 30 feet away.

The remote-controlled, motion-detection technology allows users to take a photo hands-free from up to 30 feet away.

For a clear picture of the whole family, the device price is $35 — a 75% off steal.

Have a friend or loved one who adores jewelry? Willamy is a handcrafted jewelry company that’s customizable to each buyer.

The jewelry brand, which started as an experiment by Amy Williams after she had a lifelong love of fashion and design, began in 2012.

The bracelets are leather and beads — and are adjustable and stackable.

Made in the U.S.A., these bracelets price between $25-$80 — a 74% off deal this season.

Another gift idea: a light-up Bluetooth speaker.

This light-up and wireless monolith speaker is touch-controlled and has lights that sync with the song that's playing.

"The LED lights on this Bluetooth speaker move to the music," she said.

At a price of $28, this device's deal is 65% off.

Meany also shared a soft blanket for those who are trying to keep warm this holiday season.

The Cozychic blankets can be thrown in the washing machine — and do not pill.

They are soft and very popular at $39.50-$49.50 — a 60% off deal.

The Eden portable heater is a fan that can be used as a heater or a fan, depending on which way the user would like it to go.

"It has a turbine blade, which means the air that it gives is not drying for your skin or your hair," she said.

The all-season tool is a holiday gift steal priced at $35, or 67% off the retail price, she said.