©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Holiday season: Check out these deals on gift items to shop for this year

Mega Morning Deals spokesperson Megan Meany joined 'Fox & Friends' to showcase the hottest deals

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Mega Morning Deals Spokesperson Megan Meany unveils a variety of deals for gifts. Go to https://megamorning.deals.

The holiday season is here — which means it's time for holiday shopping deals, too. 

Mega Morning Deals spokesperson Megan Meany joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning to showcase some hot deals for this holiday season. 

From cooking essentials to electronics, Meany showed the cohosts the gift items that anyone can buy in a steal of a deal right now. 

The first item on her list was the Die Cast Dutch oven — an aluminum pot that includes no chemicals in its composition. 

"It goes from stovetop, into the oven, right to the table because it’s a nice serving dish as well," she said. 

This Dutch oven is aluminum — so it can go from the open to the table. 

This Dutch oven is aluminum — so it can go from the open to the table.  (Fox News)

The Dutch oven also comes in multiple colors: Red, blue, white and more. 

Die Cast is also offering a deal on the two-pot set. 

The special holiday deal price is between $44-$55 — for a 60% saving.

Looking for a way to entertain visitors? 

This bone inlay domino set offers fun entertainment for family and friends. 

This bone inlay domino set offers fun entertainment for family and friends.  (Fox News)

The Perri Ellis domino game is a gift to set on the table as decoration — or for fun. 

"This is a great gift for that person that has everything," she said. 

The designer domino game takes five days to manufacture as well, she noted.

With a 66% off deal, the game price is $59 this holiday season.

Selfie sticks are out — so check out this 360-degree selfie videographer that has face recognition ability from up to 30 feet away. 

The videographer will move 360 degrees and comes with a remote. 

The videographer will move 360 degrees and comes with a remote.  (Fox News)

The remote-controlled, motion-detection technology allows users to take a photo hands-free from up to 30 feet away. 

For a clear picture of the whole family, the device price is $35 — a 75% off steal.

Have a friend or loved one who adores jewelry? Willamy is a handcrafted jewelry company that’s customizable to each buyer.

Willamy bracelets are adjustable and stackable. 

Willamy bracelets are adjustable and stackable.  (Fox News)

The jewelry brand, which started as an experiment by Amy Williams after she had a lifelong love of fashion and design, began in 2012. 

The bracelets are leather and beads — and are adjustable and stackable. 

Made in the U.S.A., these bracelets price between $25-$80 — a 74% off deal this season. 

Another gift idea: a light-up Bluetooth speaker. 

This Bluetooth speaker lights up to the beat of the music. 

This Bluetooth speaker lights up to the beat of the music.  (Fox News)

This light-up and wireless monolith speaker is touch-controlled and has lights that sync with the song that's playing. 

"The LED lights on this Bluetooth speaker move to the music," she said. 

At a price of $28, this device's deal is 65% off. 

Top deals for everyone this holiday season Video

Meany also shared a soft blanket for those who are trying to keep warm this holiday season. 

The Cozychic blankets can be thrown in the washing machine — and do not pill. 

Cozychic blankets are soft and plush — and easy to wash by putting in the washing machine. 

Cozychic blankets are soft and plush — and easy to wash by putting in the washing machine.  (Fox News)

They are soft and very popular at $39.50-$49.50 — a 60% off deal. 

The Eden portable heater is a fan that can be used as a heater or a fan, depending on which way the user would like it to go. 

This portable heater can function as a fan or a heater, making it a good gift year-round. 

This portable heater can function as a fan or a heater, making it a good gift year-round.  (Fox News)

"It has a turbine blade, which means the air that it gives is not drying for your skin or your hair," she said. 

The all-season tool is a holiday gift steal priced at $35, or 67% off the retail price, she said. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 