The best last-minute gifts with fast shipping under $50

In a holiday gifting bind? Fear not. Below, we’ve found 15 incredible gifts that beat expected chocolates or a bottle of wine, but you can obtain pronto when you’re low on lead time. Please note: While all of the below can make it from warehouse to your door in two days or less, due to global supply chain disruptions, delays may occur so order as early as possible to give yourself some wiggle room.

The recipient will never guess this gorgeous, personalized Minted tote – available in an array of fabric prints designed by the company’s community of independent artists – was practically an eleventh hour effort thanks to two-day delivery options. Each tote is made from 100% cotton with a brushed copper snap closure, and you can customize it with the name or initials of your choice on a leather name tag, hand-pressed with copper foil and fastened with matching copper rivets.

Who doesn’t love a good notebook? Order this premium hardcover offering from Amazon Prime, and your friend or family member will be excited to jot notes or journal regularly. These notebooks are made with the brightest white Swedish Munken Kristall paper that doesn’t yellow with age and come in a nice assortment of colors, including berry red, turquoise, mint green, black and navy. Each arrives presented in its own box sleeve, and you may want to order a few at a time, so you have extra on hand in case you forgot anyone on your list and are in a pinch.

THE BEST WINE, BEER, SPIRITS AND BOOZE-FREE BEVERAGES TO GIFT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Tea is a thoughtful gift, perfect for cozying up with the colder weather that the holiday season brings. This set on Amazon Prime has one-day delivery options, including two tins from the American tea company that focuses on high-quality loose teas.

With free one-day shipping available through Amazon Prime, consider this small white noise machine your one-stop shop for sleep and salvation in your household. Complete with soothing sounds ranging from the rain to birds, white noise, an optional in-app subscription with bedtime stories, music, and more, the machine may be geared toward babies, but it can help just about anyone get a better night of shut-eye.

THE BEST TECH GIFTS FOR 2021

Last year’s #1 natural skincare kit on Amazon is the perfect stocking stuffer. The set includes an exfoliating body scrub, face wash and a moisturizing face balm, and it’s made in the U.S.A. with cruelty-free ingredients. Thanks to no harsh additives, these products are ideal for sensitive skin.

A great last-minute gift to order on Amazon Prime, this collection of holiday treats, recipes and ingredients from Turkey, Sweden and Colombia is sure to introduce the recipient to a new go-to holiday recipe whether it’s Turkish Sekerpare (an almond based cookie with lemon), Swedish Chokladbollar (chocolate oatmeal balls) and Colombian Natilla (Christmas custard).

This veteran-owned small biz sells these ultra-sturdy Christmas stockings made from military-grade nylon that can be shipped around the U.S. in two days. Available in green or tan, you can add a customized leather patch with 12 characters or less for no extra cost.

Stumped for what to get someone but need it fast? You can’t go wrong with this smartly designed water bottle, available on Walmart (link above) and Amazon here. This water bottle boasts more than 30,000 five-star reviews, and users love its built-in straw and wide-mouth opening, allowing you to choose how you want to sip. The stainless steel water bottle also has a push-button open lid and integrated carry loop, too.

THE BEST HOLIDAY GIFTS FOR PEOPLE WHO LOVE TO FISH

Let the 575 and counting five-star Amazon reviews speak for themselves for this great gift for the grilling fiend in your life. This set includes eight essentials for turning a gas or charcoal grill into a backyard smoker ranging from wood chip varietals (apple, cherry and hickory wood) to a grill smoker box, grilling thermometer and more. FYI: Even though it’s on Amazon Prime, shipping might take more than one or two business days, but if you still are a few days out from your holiday gift exchange, this may be a good choice.

It’s a puzzle party! These Custom photo puzzles are also a thoughtful keepsake that you can create with photos of loved ones. All puzzles are printed on a premium chipboard and come in a drawstring pouch and presented in a handsome box with foil accents. Choose from 12-, 60- or 252-piece sets, all for the same price.

Got a home baker on your holiday list? Surprise them with a goodie from this recently launched line of vanilla extracts, with a bottle of PureVanilla Extract, VanillaExtract + Lemon, VanillaExtract + Orange, or VanillaExtract + Spice. For $49.99, you can also splurge on the 3-Pack Holiday Gift Bo, that includes two bottles of vanilla extract and a 10-bean pack of vanilla beans. All this and more is available to ship from the U.S. via Amazon Prime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another great holiday gift for bakers. If you’ve got three to five business days to spare, this is a super choice. Crafted from pure solid beech wood, the 100% food-safe rolling pins have several decorative pattern options like floral, reindeer, snowflakes, leaves and hearts.

Head to Walmart.com for this uber-fun party game that is a wonderful hostess gift or stocking stuffer. The entertaining card game (17+) includes a spinner and 200 cards that either have you taking on a challenge or engaging in a "showdown" against another contestant. Get ready for major laughs. The game is also available on Amazon Prime with free one-day shipping on offer here.

The Original Worm, from $24

With Amazon Prime shipping available, this compact massage roller can arrive in a jiffy. It’s available in two sizes and great for providing neck-to-foot relief. Its lightweight size makes it great for travel too.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For a cat owner, try this festive abode for their cat or kitten to get into the holiday spirit in a Hansel-and-Gretel-style cardboard gingerbread house. Bonus: This purr-fect Amazon find comes with candy stickers and everything is made in the USA using cat-safe inks and materials.

For a practical stocking stuffer, we love this aptly named "miracle" paste – a #1 bestseller in all-purpose household cleaners on Amazon Prime with one-day shipping available – that gets gunk and grime off of many types of surfaces. It’s 99% natural, vegan, pet-, and eco-friendly, too. Need more convincing that it’s that good? Its effectiveness is so impressive that #thepinkstuff hashtag on TikTok has been used almost 270 million times.