Fish oil supplements linked to slower brain repair in some patients, study finds

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Fish oil might not be the brain booster you think it is, new research suggests.

The supplement has been touted for its protective benefits, derived from its key component, omega-3 fatty acids. In addition to capsules, it is increasingly appearing in drinks, dairy alternatives and snack products.

Researchers recently found that for certain people, specifically those who have sustained repeated mild head injuries, fish oil might do more harm than good.

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"Fish oil supplements are everywhere, and people take them for a range of reasons, often without a clear understanding of their long-term effects," lead author Onder Albayram, PhD, a neuroscientist and associate professor at the Medical University of South Carolina and a member of the National Trauma Society Committee, said in a press release.

In terms of neuroscience, he said, "we still don't know whether the brain has resilience or resistance to this supplement."

MUSC researchers found that a specific part of fish oil called EPA — an omega-3 fatty acid — can interfere with how the brain heals itself after an injury. Instead of protecting the brain, long-term use of fish oil appeared to make it more vulnerable.

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The study focused on the neurovascular system, which is the network of blood vessels that supplies the brain with nutrients and helps it recover, according to the release.

EPA seemed to make the walls of the brain’s blood vessels less stable. After an injury, these vessels need to be strong to help the brain repair itself, the researchers noted.

The chemical also blocked the repair signals that the brain usually sends out after experiencing physical trauma.

Additionally, fish oil use was linked to a buildup of a protein called tau, which is often associated with long-term brain diseases.

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"I am not saying fish oil is good or bad in some universal way," Albayram said.

"What our data highlight is that biology is context-dependent. We need to understand how these supplements behave in the body over time, rather than assuming the same effect applies to everyone."

Most of the core findings were observed in mice, and since human brains are much more complex, the results may not translate perfectly to people, the researchers acknowledged.

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Also, because the findings are focused specifically on "repeated mild head injuries," they may not apply to people who have not experienced head trauma and are taking fish oil for heart health or other reasons.

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The findings were published in the journal Cell Reports.

Fox News Digital reached out to supplement manufacturers for comment.