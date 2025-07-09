Should you swap fish oil with krill oil? Experts weigh in on the popular alternative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans are getting hooked on an alternative to fish oil that's packed with omega-3s and is easier for the body to absorb.

Krill oil, which comes from tiny, shrimp-like crustaceans abundant in the Antarctic Ocean, boasts omega-3 fatty acids that may help improve heart health, fight inflammation and support brain and nervous system health, according to medical experts.

The global krill market is expected to grow substantially over the next 10 years as an alternative to fish oil, according to data from Allied Market Research, as people seek the benefits that are abundant in fish like salmon, sardines, mackerel and anchovies.

"Whole food comes first, but krill oil makes a powerful second line of defense," Joseph Mercola, a board-certified family physician in Florida and author of the book, "Your Guide to Cellular Health," told Fox News Digital.

"The major benefit of krill oil over fish oil is that, in krill oil, the omega-3 fats – EPA and DHA – come bound to phospholipids, which makes them easier for your body to absorb and use," Mercola said.

DHA in fish oil struggles to reach the retina, for example, while krill-based DHA crosses into the eyes and helps preserve vision, he said.

Krill oil's ability to cross cellular barriers more effectively also allows it to better fight inflammation, improve memory and even counter age-related decline, Mercola added.

Synthetic fish oils are especially hard for the body to process and offer fewer benefits, he said.

Krill oil may also lower cholesterol and triglycerides, which can increase the risk of heart disease, according to a 2015 study published in the journal Lipids in Health and Disease.

Krill also has astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant with additional anti-inflammatory benefits, said Dr. David Rizik, an interventional cardiologist at HonorHealth in Arizona.

The small crustaceans have fewer toxins like mercury, often found in large fish, according to experts.

Krill are also a more sustainable option, Fox News Digital previously reported, because they are so plentiful in the Antarctic.

Some downsides

There are some downsides to consider, however.

"Krill oil tends to be lower in EPA and DHA when compared to high-quality fish oils, and is often more expensive," Rizik, also chief medical officer at High Level Science, told Fox News Digital.

"Fish oil, particularly when in superior triglyceride form and combined with clinically-backed nutrients, delivers consistent omega-3 levels at a better value," he said, adding that the key is how it's sourced and formulated.

But because krill oil is absorbed better, less of it is needed to see results.

The research is still new on krill oil, Rizik noted.

"Most of the long-term and large-scale clinical data on omega-3s, especially for heart, brain and metabolic health, is on EPA and DHA from fish oil," he added.

For most adults, about 500 to 1,000 mg of krill oil daily delivers effective amounts of EPA and DHA, Mercola said. Those with a shellfish allergy should check with a doctor before taking it, he advised.

Fish oil and krill oil are known to have blood-thinning effects, and krill oil's use among pregnant and breast-feeding women has not been heavily researched, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The organization recommends consulting with doctors before adding any supplements to your diet.