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Longevity

This exercise habit may slash dementia risk and help you live longer, study finds

Researchers analyzed data from over 147,000 adults and found benefits for heart disease and dementia-related deaths

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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People who incorporate strength training into their weekly routines may be more likely to live longer, according to a new study.

Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health analyzed data from 147,374 adults and found that people who engaged in moderate amounts of resistance training had a lower risk of dying from several major causes, including heart disease and neurological disease.

The findings were published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

OLDER ADULTS SHOULD TARGET THESE MUSCLES WHEN STRENGTH-TRAINING, SAYS FITNESS PRO

People who performed between 90 and 119 minutes of resistance training per week had a 13% lower risk of death from any cause compared to those who did no strength training.

The same group also experienced a 19% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease and a 27% lower risk of death from neurological diseases, most of which were related to dementia.

Senior woman lifting dumbbells during outdoor group exercise in park

A new study found that adults who regularly engage in moderate strength training may live longer. (iStock)

Researchers found that the greatest benefit occurred when resistance training was combined with aerobic exercise.

Adults who regularly participated in both forms of exercise had up to a 45% lower risk of death than those who did little aerobic activity and no resistance training.

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However, more exercise was not necessarily better.

The study found no additional reduction in mortality risk beyond about 120 minutes of resistance training per week.

The research followed participants for up to 30 years and repeatedly tracked their exercise habits over time, giving researchers a more complete picture of long-term behavior.

Muscular young male athlete lifting heavy dumbbells in gym

Researchers found that the greatest health benefits were seen among people who combined weightlifting with aerobic exercise. (iStock)

Josephine Hunt, an educational leader, former group fitness instructor and founder of The Resilience Revolution based in New Jersey, who was not involved in the study, said the findings support a growing body of research linking strength training to healthy aging.

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"The conversation about longevity often focuses on living longer, but I believe the more important goal is maintaining the strength, mobility, independence, and vitality to fully participate in life as we age," Hunt told Fox News Digital.

Hunt said resistance training helps preserve muscle mass and bone density, improves balance and supports overall physical function as people get older.

For women, she noted, strength training becomes especially important after menopause, when muscle mass and bone density can decline more rapidly.

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"Resistance training is not about bodybuilding, appearance, or achieving a certain physique," Hunt said.

Senior woman doing lat pulldown exercise with trainer assistance in gym

Experts say longevity is not just about living longer, but staying strong, mobile and independent with age. (iStock)

"It is about preserving the ability to live life on your own terms."

She added that strength training can help people remain independent, recover from illness or injury, travel more easily and stay active later in life.

Researchers noted that the study has limitations.

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While the findings suggest a connection between strength training and a lower risk of death, the study cannot prove that lifting weights was the reason participants lived longer.

The study also relied on self-reported exercise habits and primarily included white, middle-aged and older health professionals, which may limit how broadly the findings apply to the general population.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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