Common supplement could help you live longer, research suggests

New research has identified a common supplement that could boost longevity.

Omega-3, a "healthy fat" that can help improve brain and heart health, has been found to also slow down biological aging.

Researchers in Switzerland studied 777 participants ranging from 70 to 85 years old in a randomized clinical trial called DO-HEALTH over a three-year period.

The participants took daily omega-3 (1-gram) supplements, as well as a daily vitamin D supplement (2,000 IU), and/or participated in an at-home exercise program.

Upon measuring biological aging in the individuals at the end of the trial, researchers found that omega-3 alone slowed biological aging markers.

The study, published in the journal Nature, found a three- to four-month rejuvenation in biological aging, a 61% cancer risk reduction and 39% reduction in pre-frailty risk (a risk state that precedes frailty or weakness).

This effect was stronger when omega-3 supplementation was combined with daily vitamin D and at least 30 minutes of simple strength training three times per week, according to researchers.

Study co-author Professor Heike Bischoff-Ferrari of the University of Basel in Switzerland shared the impact of the clinical trial.

"DO-HEALTH is the largest clinical trial to date showing that we can rejuvenate biological aging in humans aged 70 and older, and this with simple strategies," he told Fox News Digital.

"As in the same trial, the interventions also reduced cancer risk and early frailty. This is relevant to public health efforts."

The professor noted that the study findings support the supplementation of 1 gram of algae-based omega-3 daily "as safe and effective."

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel applauded the findings, noting that the impact over just three years is "significant, with an additive impact of vitamin D."

The doctor said he believes omega-3 fatty acids can impact longevity due to their antioxidant properties.

"[Antioxidants] work as an anti-inflammatory in the body and are good for heart health," he told Fox News Digital.

"Inflammation is behind many chronic diseases that may shorten health span and lifespan, from heart disease to high cholesterol to cancer."

Fatty types of fish, including salmon, tuna and mackerel, are also rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

Those interested in taking omega-3 supplements should see their doctor to discuss potential benefits and risks, experts recommend.