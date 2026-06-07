Flying with cannabis? TSA's new guidance comes with a major health warning

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The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently updated its medical marijuana guidelines, adding specific instructions to its "What Can I Bring?" directory for both carry-on and checked bags.

Patients who use cannabis to manage chronic pain, anxiety, nausea or other qualifying conditions may travel with their medication for use at their destination.

When taking medical marijuana on a flight, experts suggest separating the travel process from the treatment and waiting until arriving at the destination before using the substance.

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"For most patients, the goal isn't to use cannabis on the plane. It's making sure they have access to their medicine when they arrive," Professor Rob Mejia of the Stockton University Cannabis Studies Department, who is also author of "The Essential Cannabis Book," told Fox News Digital.

Using cannabis on aircraft is generally not recommended. Airlines strictly prohibit smoking and vaping, and even edible products can behave unpredictably.

While some experienced consumers may use a low-dose edible before a flight to manage flight anxiety or promote sleep, Mejia said the key factor is familiarity.

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"An airport or airplane is not the place to test a new product or take a dose you are not accustomed to," he advised. "What feels relaxing to an experienced consumer can easily feel overwhelming to someone with less experience."

According to clinical data published by the American College of Cardiology, cannabis use significantly alters heart rhythm regulation and heightens the heart muscle's overall oxygen demand.

"An airport or airplane is not the place to test a new product or take a dose you are not accustomed to."

When this elevated cardiac strain combines with the nervous system's natural response to altitude — which, according to University of Florida research, already forces the heart to beat faster to distribute lower levels of oxygen — it can trigger acute cardiovascular distress.

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Rather than relieving travel anxiety, using unpredictable or high-potency doses at high altitudes can worsen symptoms like severe nausea, dizziness and hyperventilation, research shows.

"The overall goal should be continuity of care during travel, not medicating at 35,000 feet," Mejia said.

For a growing number of patients, cannabis is no longer just an alternative therapy, but functions as a primary form of medicine. In these cases, before traveling with the substance, preparation is everything, experts say.

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"The safest cannabis travel plan is understanding the laws before you pack," Mejia advised, warning travelers not to misinterpret the updated language.

"A TSA checkpoint is not a legal shield from state or local enforcement," the expert noted. "The TSA checks for security threats, not cannabis. That doesn't mean cannabis can't become your problem."

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"If your cannabis looks legitimate, labeled and professionally packaged, you're less likely to raise questions."

"If your cannabis looks legitimate, labeled and professionally packaged, you're less likely to raise questions than if you're carrying a bag of mystery gummies and a handful of loose flower," Mejia added.

If an item raises eyebrows, the agent has the authority to refer the matter to law enforcement.

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While domestic travel has entered a gray area, international travel remains a different set of rules altogether. Crossing international borders with cannabis carries severe risks, regardless of the laws of the country you are visiting, experts say.

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"If you're traveling internationally, leave your cannabis at home," Mejia advised. "Even in countries that have legalized cannabis, the rules for visitors can be very different from the rules for residents."