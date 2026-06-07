Scientists reveal surprising brain benefit of laughter: 'It's a mental workout'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The old saying that laughter is the best medicine may be true, according to new research that suggests it is also a vital catalyst for children's development.

Laughter and play are fundamental to healthy brain growth, emotional well-being and social bonding, according to Jacqueline Harding, Ph.D., an early childhood expert at Middlesex University in London.

In her book, "The Brain That Loves to Laugh," Harding argues that joy is a complex biological phenomenon that helps children navigate stress and build more resilient, receptive minds, news agency SWNS reported.

HAPPIER AND HEALTHIER PEOPLE DO THESE 7 THINGS EVERY DAY, SAYS WELLNESS EXPERT

"When we see children laugh, we witness the brilliance of the brain in action: learning, connecting and growing," Harding told SWNS.

"Hope and humor, it seems, are not just the seasoning of life, but foundational to a recipe for healthy development."

Laughter activates broad brain networks, including motor regions and the prefrontal cortex, long before children learn to speak. By helping the brain resolve conflicting ideas, it boosts creativity and engages working memory, acting as a "mental workout," experts say.

At a molecular level, laughter alters the internal chemistry by decreasing stress hormones like cortisol and epinephrine. It also increases "happiness chemicals" like dopamine, serotonin and endorphins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Additionally, laughter is known to boost oxytocin, which deepens emotional bonds between parents and children.

Prolonged stress does the exact opposite: It impairs learning, suppresses immune function and alters the developing limbic system, which governs emotion and long-term memory, according to SWNS.

"Stated simply, the emotional state of young children directly influences how they navigate their way through the world," Harding said.

Parents can foster these benefits through moments of spontaneous play and joyful connection, the expert advised.

"Spontaneous, joyful play is an antidote to stress."

These interactions do more than spark laughter — they help children develop emotional regulation, strengthen feelings of safety and connection, and support social and cognitive development, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Spontaneous, joyful play is an antidote to stress, as it increases levels of endorphins released by the brain," Harding said. "Creative, happy play does its most brilliant work at a molecular level, especially at a time when the human brain is at its most receptive."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

This shared joy also establishes "co-regulation," where a child learns to manage their own stress by drawing on a biological store of positive early experiences.

Harding advocates for integrating humor directly into classrooms to reduce cognitive load and improve how children retain key concepts.

By uplifting the nervous system, joy creates an optimal environment for information absorption, as the SWNS piece noted.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Safe relationships and non-stressful play environments promote learning," she added.

"The curriculum must never be prioritized over those two fundamental factors."