Walmart customer calls cops on himself after self-checkout avocado mishap

A Walmart employee claimed a customer called the police after he — the customer — accidentally overcharged himself for avocados at the self-checkout kiosk, then accused the store of "robbing" him.

The unusual incident was documented on a Reddit page dedicated to all things Walmart.

User "Lore-Archivist" wrote about the confrontation, prompting others to share their own odd self-checkout interactions.

As "Lore-Archivist" told the story, a man "came up with a bunch of stuff" and claimed an item on the shelf that was priced at $9.99 was showing up on the register at $19.99.

The Reddit writer said a Walmart team leader was able to get it fixed for the man.

However, it happened again with item after item that couldn't be changed, "Lore-Archivist" said.

"Then he had avocados," the man wrote.

"I guess he accidentally hit 999 avocados instead of the 9 he intended."

That's when the customer "freak[ed] out" and started yelling before stating that he was "calling the cops" because Walmart was "robbing" him, the Reddit writer said.

The customer called 911 and the police showed up, as the thread documented.

"This dude creates a whole circus, then shows everyone the self-checkout screen" — again claiming that Walmart "is robbing him."

Walmart employees worked to try to appease the customer, "but he still [wouldn't] shut up," the man wrote.

The customer was warned that he needed to leave or would be arrested for trespassing — but the man refused to go unless Walmart compensated him "for pain and suffering and distress."

Eventually, "his own cops [that] he called put him in handcuffs and [took] him outside," "Lore-Archivist" wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walmart for comment.

Several Redditors revealed how they've handled similar situations at their jobs.

"My go-to response was always, 'Would you like to use our phone to do that?' Never had anyone actually take me up on that after," one person wrote.

"Never had anyone actually follow through on calling the cops."

"I had a customer who was causing a disturbance and making it very hard to work. They kept threatening to call the cops."

Another user wrote, "I had a customer who was causing a disturbance and making it very hard to work. The [person] kept threatening to call the cops. I dialed the number and handed them the phone. It's amazing how quickly they left."

A different Walmart employee said shoppers at the self-checkout often "complain about having to 'do our job' or say we just get paid to stand there."

User "nikoab94" wrote that "on busy days I'm running in circles fixing device errors, price corrections, ID checks, filling low bags, etc."

"All that and having to go behind customers like I'm their mom cleaning up messes they leave at the registers," the user continued. "Bags thrown everywhere, abandoned items, smears of God only knows what all over the register/screen, putting back empty carts and baskets people leave behind. It bothers me they act like we don't do anything."

Another user and former Walmart employee claimed to have "picked a fight with a lady" who walked into the self-checkout area and started yelling, "[I don't know] what to do, you need to do this for me."

The user claimed to have confronted the woman and told her, "You don't treat people like that," leading to a back and forth between the woman, her husband and the ex-Walmart employee.

"I'm not one for confrontation, but after working retail for so many years, I can find my backbone quickly if someone is [going to] demean people working a job just because they think they hold all this power of being able to call corporate and get someone fired," the Redditor wrote.

The writer said it was "sickening" in terms of "the amount of 'I'm gonna call corporate' scenarios that play out over the pettiest nonsense."

"Makes me wish I went to Walmart more often just to be able to tell people off on behalf of the workers there," the user added. "I know I would've appreciated a customer like me when I was stuck at Walmart."

Fox News Digital reached out to "Lore-Archivist" for additional comment about the story described in the thread.