Cracker Barrel caves to customer pressure as it brings back menu favorites nationwide

Cracker Barrel is now putting the "old" back into "Old Country Store" with the return of two classic menu items.

The Tennessee-based restaurant chain revealed Tuesday that its Hamburger Steak, plus its Eggs in the Basket — both comfort food staples — are "returning by popular demand."

"Winter calls for comfort and connection, and nothing delivers that better than the classics," Thomas Yun, Cracker Barrel's vice president of menu strategy and innovation, said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"Bringing back Hamburger Steak and Eggs in the Basket was an easy choice," he also said. "Not only are they timeless favorites with deep roots on our menu, but they're also among the most requested dishes from our guests."

Hamburger Steak appeared on the Cracker Barrel menu when the restaurant first opened in 1969. It is described as a "juicy, seasoned beef topped with a savory buttery garlic sauce and served with two or three classic sides."

Eggs in the Basket is a "nostalgic breakfast favorite featuring two slices of golden-grilled sourdough bread with an egg nestled in the center, served with bacon or sausage and one classic side," the company said.

Both dishes are featured as part of Cracker Barrel's Meals for Two value deal, available all day Monday through Friday for $19.99.

"These dishes are uniquely Cracker Barrel — rooted in tradition and loved for generations — and we're thrilled to bring back classics our guests know and love, made the way they remember," Yun said.

Atlanta-based cookbook author Kelli Ferrell said the return of the classic dishes suggests Cracker Barrel is returning to its Southern roots after last year's bungled logo redesign and makeover alienated many customers.

"Cracker Barrel is known for Southern comfort, you know what I mean?" Ferrell told Fox News Digital.

"It's one of those things where you can get breakfast, lunch and dinner. I think that they should stick to their staple pieces."

Ferrell said the Hamburger Steak sparked childhood memories for her.

"Anything hamburger, for me, is a go," she said.

The return of Eggs in the Basket has also generated buzz among longtime fans.

Rachel Love, a self-described Cracker Barrel enthusiast from Tennessee, said the announcement instantly reminded her of how much she missed the dish.

"I remember when they took them off the menu," she told Fox News Digital.

Love recalled visiting a Nashville-area location with her best friend when they were told it had been discontinued.

"We were distraught," she said.

"Literally eggs in a cutout piece of bread … one of the easiest things to make for breakfast."

Love called it a "Southern staple" that deserves its comeback.