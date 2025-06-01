Woman goes viral on Reddit for calling out husband's last-minute party demands

A woman on Reddit is going viral for sharing with others the situation she feels her husband puts her in on a regular basis when he springs last-minute party plans on her — then criticizes her when she raises valid points about needing time for adequate preparation.

"My husband will invite his family and friends over without telling me until that day," she wrote on the social media site.

"He then expects me to clean, run to the store and prep/cook everything."

NEW MOM FURIOUS AT HUSBAND FOR CHOOSING FRIENDS AND BARBECUE OVER HER AND THEIR NEWBORN

She said she "finally just decided to leave the house the last time he told me because I only had four hours until their arrival. He canceled."

She also wrote in her post, "The thing is, his family is constantly judging and talking about each other, so when he says, 'It doesn't matter, they don't care,' I know, and he knows, he's full of it."

The woman said this was not "just tidying the house. We are not regularly stocked [with] food or drinks to have people over," she added.

"When I got home, I asked what he was planning on having for dinner, and he responded, 'I don't know, I guess it's good that they aren't coming over anymore.'"

THIS ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT $140 BUFFET FEELS LIKE A 'LUXURY RESORT VACATION'

She continued that her husband then began "sulking," calling her "the problem because I can't go with the flow."

She wrote, "I have told him multiple times I just need a couple of days' notice to get things in order. But he insists I am just difficult, uptight and uncooperative."

She then asked others for thoughts about the dilemma, with many people weighing in on the couple's relationship.

Over 1,000 people shared comments — with some 12,000 people reacting overall to the couple's situation.

"The fact that he canceled instead of doing the prep work and hosting on his own proves that he knows how much work is involved in 'going with the flow,'" wrote one person.

"If he doesn't want to do it, why should you?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Said another person, "Turn the tables. Tell him you're having an impromptu barbecue and he needs to clean up the garden, including mowing the lawn, getting out tables and chairs and the BBQ, going out and buying all the food and having it all set up before folks start arriving at 4 p.m. And it's his job because everyone knows barbecues and yard work are 'man jobs.'"

"Turn the tables. Tell him you're having an impromptu barbecue."

This same individual said, "And when he says no, sulk — and when he puts pressure on you to clean and prepare food, do whatever he does to you when he invites these people over without warning and you ask for help."

Another commenter weighed in with a few more thoughts.

"Unless he's doing the bulk of this last-minute cleaning, shopping and cooking for his guests (and it doesn't sound like he is), then he's treating you like staff and not like a partner."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Wrote another person to the woman, "I chuckled when I read that you left the house. That is just perfect, and I would do it every single time."

The person added, "Why do you have to do all the cooking, shopping and cleaning for his family?"

This same person said the woman is "definitely" not wrong for her actions or the way she feels.

"I’m sorry your husband is a big baby," the individual wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope you let him read all these comments."

Yet another person wrote, "He is the one who is inviting [people] over. He needs to learn to be a good host. He invented the problem — he needs to fix it."