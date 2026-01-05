Expand / Collapse search
Fast Food

Chick-fil-A's new frosted sodas, retro cups spark buzz and questions from fans and workers

Retro-inspired drinks and cups draw praise online, plus complaints about prices and added work for employees

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Chick-fil-A unveiled brand-new drinks and "retro-inspired" merchandise on Monday, sparking buzz — and debate — among fans and employees.

In a Jan. 5 news release, the Atlanta-based chain announced it would begin offering frosted sodas and floats on its permanent menu.

The drinks are "hand-spun with Icedream [Chick-fil-A's vanilla soft serve] and guests' choice of fountain beverage for a smooth, creamy treat with a retro twist," the company said. 

The brand is offering three core flavors: Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper and Sprite, with additional options including Fanta, Powerade, Hi-C and Barq's Root Beer.

In addition to the frosted drinks, Chick-fil-A is also inviting fans to participate in its Golden Fan Cup sweepstakes.

New Chick-fil-A frosted sodas

Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper and Sprite are among the core flavors offered in Chick-fil-A’s new frosted drinks. (Chick-fil-A)

The fast-food chain is selling four "retro-inspired" cup designs inspired by past Chick-fil-A looks. Customers can buy the cups for $3.99.

A total of 3,000 Gold Fan Cups are available — and if a customer purchases a classic cup and receives a Gold Fan Cup, the person can receive free Chick-fil-A food for a year.

The celebrations are "nods to Chick-fil-A's 80-year heritage," said the press release. 

"This year marks more than an anniversary — it's a celebration of the memories, meals and meaningful moments that have brought people together at Chick-fil-A for generations," Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising and media at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. 

New Chick-fil-A promotional cups.

The chain also launched a Golden Fan Cup sweepstakes alongside the rollout of its new frosted drinks. (Chick-fil-A)

In a post on a Reddit forum dedicated to Chick-fil-A, users shared reactions to the frosted sodas ahead of the rollout.

"Frosted Dr. Pepper sounds fantastic," one person wrote.

"Just give us lower prices."

"The Hi-C one sounds promising," another chimed in.

Chick-fil-A customers standing in front of a crowded counter.

Customers shared thoughts about Chick-fil-A's newest menu item additions. (Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

"These were tested in [Southern California] and they were pretty good. Not too expensive from what I recall too," a third user said.

Still, despite the buzz, one customer was unmoved by the new packaging.

"I don't care [about] the packaging. Just give us lower prices," the Redditor wrote.

Chick-fil-A retro packaging

The throwback packaging and cups are "nods to Chick-fil-A's 80-year heritage," said the company.  (Chick-fil-A)

Another Redditor added, "It's not that bad. But when you can spend the same amount going to a fast-casual restaurant and get much better food, then the choice is obvious."

Likewise, some people claiming to be Chick-fil-A workers expressed reservations.

"Yay, now we can make drinks and desserts even more complicated!" an employee said.

"These are so messy to make," another wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Chick-fil-A for additional comment.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

