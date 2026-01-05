Chick-fil-A's new frosted sodas, retro cups spark buzz and questions from fans and workers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chick-fil-A unveiled brand-new drinks and "retro-inspired" merchandise on Monday, sparking buzz — and debate — among fans and employees.

In a Jan. 5 news release, the Atlanta-based chain announced it would begin offering frosted sodas and floats on its permanent menu.

The drinks are "hand-spun with Icedream [Chick-fil-A's vanilla soft serve] and guests' choice of fountain beverage for a smooth, creamy treat with a retro twist," the company said.

The brand is offering three core flavors: Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper and Sprite, with additional options including Fanta, Powerade, Hi-C and Barq's Root Beer.

In addition to the frosted drinks, Chick-fil-A is also inviting fans to participate in its Golden Fan Cup sweepstakes.

The fast-food chain is selling four "retro-inspired" cup designs inspired by past Chick-fil-A looks. Customers can buy the cups for $3.99.

A total of 3,000 Gold Fan Cups are available — and if a customer purchases a classic cup and receives a Gold Fan Cup, the person can receive free Chick-fil-A food for a year.

The celebrations are "nods to Chick-fil-A's 80-year heritage," said the press release.

"This year marks more than an anniversary — it's a celebration of the memories, meals and meaningful moments that have brought people together at Chick-fil-A for generations," Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising and media at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.

In a post on a Reddit forum dedicated to Chick-fil-A, users shared reactions to the frosted sodas ahead of the rollout.

"Frosted Dr. Pepper sounds fantastic," one person wrote.

"Just give us lower prices."

"The Hi-C one sounds promising," another chimed in.

"These were tested in [Southern California] and they were pretty good. Not too expensive from what I recall too," a third user said.

Still, despite the buzz, one customer was unmoved by the new packaging.

"I don't care [about] the packaging. Just give us lower prices," the Redditor wrote.

Another Redditor added, "It's not that bad. But when you can spend the same amount going to a fast-casual restaurant and get much better food, then the choice is obvious."

Likewise, some people claiming to be Chick-fil-A workers expressed reservations.

"Yay, now we can make drinks and desserts even more complicated!" an employee said.

"These are so messy to make," another wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Chick-fil-A for additional comment.