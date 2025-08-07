Vegas tipping drops drastically as visitors say service doesn't match higher costs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas servers say they're feeling the heat as high prices and declining tourism hammer their tip earnings across the Strip.

Tipping in Sin City is reportedly down by as much as 50% among servers, as some of them blame the economy and policy while others point to high prices, a tipping backlash and poor service.

On Reddit's r/VegasLocals forum, one cocktail waitress wrote, "I used to average about 80 cents a drink. Now I'm averaging about 10 cents."

"We are working triple what we used to and making a quarter of what we did," another person added on the forum.

Jacob Soto, 22, a supervisor at Pinkbox Doughnuts in downtown Las Vegas, told The Wall Street Journal that he used to make up to $200 a week in credit card tips, but now only earns between $100 and $150.

While the city saw an 11.3% drop in overall visitation in June compared to the same time last year, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), international travel to Vegas is down approximately 10% year over year.

Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Workers Union, which represents 60,000 Vegas workers, said federal immigration and economic policies are keeping international travelers away.

"The unions and the industry and the government need to get together and repair the damage and welcome tourism back," he told Fox News Digital.

Pappageorge called the tipped income tax exemption proposed in President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" a "welcome relief."

He pointed out, however, that if workers aren't "making the tips, the credit doesn't help."

"Guests are pushing back on $18 bottles of water in the minibar and $37 martinis."

He said companies have already frozen hiring and made targeted staffing cuts, with part-time workers – who make up 25% of the union's membership – being the first to lose hours.

"If it continues, it could bleed into the full-timers," he added.

Some industry observers assert the problem is more local.

"Many attribute this not only to a general dip in international travel demand to the U.S., but also to aggressive price-gouging by hospitality venues," Rob DelliBovi, a consultant and founder of the Miami-based RDB Hospitality Group, told Fox News Digital.

"Guests are pushing back on $18 bottles of water in the minibar and $37 martinis."

Many people in the r/VegasLocals thread agree.

Said one Redditor, "Twenty-five-dollar drinks … $30 pancakes, $35 burgers … and on top of it you have to tip?"

Added another person, "Nobody wants to give you 20% on top of the already exorbitantly overpriced s---."

A beer recently cost nearly $15 at a casino, yet another person said.

"I'm tired of tipping for everything."

"What that translates to is me drinking less beer and tipping less," the person said.

"I understand that casinos have costs, but this is absurd."

"I'm tired of tipping for everything, as quality of service has consistently gone down," another person wrote.

One Vegas waitress, who requested anonymity out of fear of losing her job, also said she thinks the quality of service has declined.

"For the price, it should be impeccable," she told Fox News Digital.

She said aggressive upselling tactics, repetitive restaurant concepts and a lack of genuine hospitality are turning off tourists and locals alike. As a result, she said she's also seen tip revenue decrease by half compared to last summer.

The waitress said businesses on the Strip need to return to the basics of hospitality and focus on local clientele rather than only international customers.

"The locals don't want to pay double for food that's not any better and for servers to be rude," she said.

Despite the downturn, Vegas has not lost its hustle yet, DelliBovi said.

"Sales teams in Las Vegas are already strategizing on how to reinvigorate the market and drive business back up for the fall," he said.

Even as reports indicate Las Vegas tourism is down overall, Circa Resort & Casino CEO Derek Stevens recently told Fox News Digital the assessment may be "premature."

"In specific pockets, like where we at Circa Las Vegas are located in downtown — I think people feel there's maybe a little better value. Things were really booming," Stevens said.

He added, "If you really start unpeeling some layers of the onion in Las Vegas, I think you're going to find companies that have very specific areas that are a little less subject to the economy and that are doing OK."

Ashley DiMella and Larry Fink, both of Fox News Digital, contributed reporting.