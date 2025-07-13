Vegas visitors shocked by 'absurd' resort prices that are turning tourists into 'spectators'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Americans may head to Sin City to hit the jackpot, recent social chatter has called out Las Vegas for the prices people need to pay before they even land.

In the "r/vegas" forum on Reddit, one traveler wrote, "Vegas was amazing, but I can't with the prices."

The same person added, "City was amazing. Walking around the different themed casinos was like a fever dream. Sadly, I felt like a spectator instead of a participant. I have honestly never been to a place that was more absurdly priced."

The user shared surprise at having to spend $50 on two "big bottles" of water, $30 on "house wine" at the resort and guest parking fees.

Redditors took to the comments section to discuss their thoughts on the high prices as well as share some tips.

"Ah. I see it’s your first rodeo," wrote one user.

Another user shared, "You are not supposed to drink minibar water. It’s priced for emergencies."

"Same as NYC prices, it’s [crazy] … Love the area, though, it’s my fav casino right now," said one Redditor.

Another person commented, "People are constantly asking for Vegas tips and tricks and probably the most common answer is stock up on water, alcohol and snacks at the nearest CVS/Walgreens/ABC Store."

"It’s unfortunate, but this is standard for Vegas. Just pretend it doesn’t exist. Those $25 waters are there in case you’re too damn hung over to leave the room," said another user. "You can always just drink tap water."

In another Reddit thread on the same forum, a user wrote, "Las Vegas sees fall in tourists as 'ridiculous prices' hit."

"Las Vegas is destroying itself and has no one else to blame," commented one person.

Another individual wrote, "It's an issue of supply and demand. The problem is that too many casino resorts are targeting the high-end market and there aren't nearly enough visitors to fill those rooms."

"Las Vegas is a big convention destination, but many convention planners are feeling ripped off as well and are choosing less expensive destinations," the same user added.

A different user wrote, "I’m from LA and like most people I know, I used to go to Vegas a couple of times a year. I moved away for a while but as of last year I’m back in LA, and I was excited to travel to Vegas again until I started pricing it out."

Mallory Dumond, Travelmation adviser and supervisor, told Fox News Digital the cost of visiting Vegas has increased over the past year.

"Despite the high price tags, with proper planning, you can still ensure value, comfort and memorable moments if you’re thinking of visiting Vegas."

Dumond shared a few tips for those seeking to visit the Gambling Capital of the World.

"Opt for a Sunday through Thursday stay if your schedule will allow. Often, you can find 5-star rooms at half the weekend rate! Same suite, same view, smarter timing."

Dumond said that hitting nice restaurants can be more affordable during the day for lunch as opposed to dinner — and that visitors should take advantage of tasting menus or happy hours.

"For those who don't want to stomach the bloated costs in Las Vegas, I encourage clients to consider Atlantic City, New Jersey, for a more affordable casino-and-beach alternative with major resort brands and entertainment," suggested Drummond.

"Napa Valley, California is ideal for a laid-back, elevated vacation experience with delicious wine and Michelin-star dining."

Drummond also suggested, "if your top priority is a high-end luxury resort, check out Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for ocean-front extravagance, spas, yacht charters, and 5-star all-inclusives that offer a better value than Vegas."

Fox News Digital reached out to the City of Las Vegas for comment.