Thanksgiving 'Challah-Day' stuffing recipe a 'medley of sweet and savory flavors'

There's sure to be plenty of stuffing on tables this Thanksgiving, as always. (Thursday, Nov. 21, is National Stuffing Day — a nice, friendly reminder about the wonders of the side dish.)

Dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix, host of the "Media Savvy" podcast and author of "Read It Before You Eat It: Taking You from Label to Table," said she's been making Thanksgiving dinner for decades. This "Challah-Day" stuffing recipe reigns supreme as her top choice.

"I love the sweet, rich taste and texture of the challah used in this recipe, along with the medley of sweet and savory flavors provided by the dried fruit, nuts and veggies nestled within," the New York City-based Taub-Dix told Fox News Digital.

COOKBOOK FOR JEWISH HOLIDAY OF SHAVUOT HONORS HOSTAGES STILL HELD CAPTIVE IN GAZA: 'FOOD IS HOME'

Challah is a bread traditionally baked to celebrate the Jewish sabbath.

Taub-Dix's dish includes hints of sweetness from the challah, plus cranberries, apricots, chestnuts and figs.

The mushrooms, garlic and onion balance things out with flavor, while fresh herbs like parsley, thyme and rosemary (or whatever you have on hand — dried herbs work, too) round out the mix.

Experiment with nuts, too, which add a nice element of texture to the dish, Taub-Dix said.

If you're a vegetarian, you can swap low-sodium chicken broth for low-sodium vegetable broth, she noted.

Thanksgiving 'Challah-Day' stuffing by Bonnie Taub-Dix

Serves: 25 to 30 (½ cup each)

Prep time: 40 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients

2 challah bread rolls, torn apart into small pieces

3 tablespoons olive oil

5 cloves of garlic, minced

1 medium sweet onion, chopped

SANDRA LEE REVEALS WHY BIGGER THANKSGIVING TURKEYS AREN'T ALWAYS BETTER

2 quarts mushrooms, sliced

4 apples, cored, peeled and coarsely chopped

¾ cup chestnuts, roasted and chopped

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup dried apricots, chopped

½ cup dried figs, chopped

½ cup chopped almonds, walnuts and pecans (or any nut or nuts you like)

¼ cup fresh chopped parsley, thyme and rosemary (or any fresh herb or herbs you like)

4 eggs

STATES WHERE THANKSGIVING TURKEYS COST THE MOST AND LEAST ARE REVEALED IN NEW STUDY

16-ounce container of egg substitute

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking spray

Directions

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Tear challah into small pieces and put in a very large bowl. Set aside.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

3. In a large skillet, sautée onion in olive oil until transparent, add garlic and cook for five minutes more.

4. Add mushrooms and continue to cook together until mushrooms are tender.

5. Add chopped apples, chestnuts, dried fruit, nuts, herbs, salt and pepper and continue to cook together for about 10 minutes. Remove from stove.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

6. Add the above mixture to challah bread pieces and stir. Add egg, egg substitute and broth, and combine.

7. Spray a large roasting pan with cooking spray.

8. Place mixture evenly into pan.

9. Bake covered with foil wrap for 20 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

10. Remove foil and bake until the top is golden brown, around 30-45 minutes.

This recipe is owned by Bonnie Taub-Dix and was shared with Fox News Digital.