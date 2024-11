Thanksgiving is coming up fast — and that means people are going to be making room in their freezers for the star of the show: the turkey.

This year, turkey comes in at about $2.08 per pound, according to a new study from the website FinanceBuzz, which compiled prices from multiple grocery stores throughout the United States. A 15-pound turkey – enough to serve 10 people – will set consumers back about $31.

There is, however, something for which to already be thankful. The price of a turkey has gone down 12% since last Thanksgiving and is even a bit lower than the average price of a turkey in 2022, according to FinanceBuzz.

RETAILERS ANNOUNCE 'INFLATION-FREE' THANKSGIVING DINNER DEALS

Like most goods, the price of a turkey varies from state to state – and even store to store.

Here are the states where Thanksgiving dinner will cost the most and the least, based on the average price per pound for a 15-pound frozen turkey.

Most expensive states for turkey

1. Hawaii

Residents of the Aloha State will be paying the most for their turkeys this year, reported FinanceBuzz. On average, a 15-pound turkey in Hawaii costs $52.85 – more than double the price of a turkey in the cheapest state.

2. Alaska

Alaskans, too, can expect to shell out a pretty penny for their turkeys. In Alaska, the average price of a 15-pound turkey is $44.85.

THANKSGIVING EMERGENCY? HERE'S HOW TO SOLVE COMMON TURKEY ISSUES

3. California

California comes in at third place – first in the contiguous U.S. – with the average price of a 15-pound turkey at just under $40.

A 15-pound turkey in the Golden State will set consumers back an average of $39.85.

Least expensive states for turkey

1. Oklahoma

The country's cheapest turkeys can be found in Oklahoma, where the average 15-pound turkey costs $19.75, said FinanceBuzz. That's about $1.32 per pound.

2. Louisiana

Louisiana is the only other state where the average turkey costs less than $20, said FinanceBuzz. In Louisiana, turkeys cost, on average, just a nickel more than in Oklahoma — $19.80.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

3. Mississippi

Turkey in Mississippi is a little bit more expensive than in neighboring Louisiana, but it is still the third-cheapest in the country.

In Mississippi, a person can expect to pay $22.30 for a 15-pound turkey, said FinanceBuzz.

‘Shop around early’

With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, people can save considerably if they start thinking about their dinner now, Andrea Balitewicz told Fox News Digital. Balitewicz, based in Illinois, is a Butterball turkey talk-line supervisor.

"To make sure that you get the best price, we recommend shopping around early to get a good deal," she said.

Another way to save is to "make the most of your leftovers" and use any turkey remnants in dishes for the days following the big meal, Balitewicz said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Remember to put your turkey in the fridge no later than two hours after it's been carved and enjoy that turkey for up to four days," she said.

Those looking to keep their turkey longer should "wrap leftovers in small portions and place them in resealable plastic freezer bags," she added.

Getting guests involved could be another way to save on Thanksgiving without compromising flavor or tradition.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Give them the opportunity to bring a side dish to help round out the meal. Encourage them to bring a copy of the recipe," Balitewicz said.

"This is a fun way to share recipes with family and friends."