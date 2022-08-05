Try kale cranberry salad for lunch or as a side dish: Recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Is your salad repertoire starting to get redundant?

Mix things up with this satisfying and easy-to-make salad from Angela Allison of ThisDeliciousHouse.com.

"This kale cranberry feta salad is the perfect mix of sweet and salty. I was inspired to create this dish for entertaining, since it can be made ahead of time without wilting. It's the perfect salad when you are craving something healthy, plus it's hearty enough to serve as a meal," says Allison, noting that this recipe goes great with grilled chicken.

This salad also stays fresh for two-to-three days, since kale doesn't wilt like other salad greens.

Kale Cranberry Feta Salad

Serves 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

For Salad

1 bunch kale, washed, trimmed, and chopped (about 8 cups chopped)

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup feta cheese crumbles

½ cup sliced almonds

1 medium apple, cored and sliced

For Lemon Vinaigrette

⅓ cup olive oil

¼ cup fresh lemon juice (from about one lemon)

1 clove minced garlic

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

1. Wash and stem the kale leaves. Chop into desired size and remove excess water using a salad spinner or dry with towels. Add to a large bowl.

2. To the kale – add the cranberries, feta cheese crumbles, sliced almonds and sliced apple.

3. To make the lemon vinaigrette, combine all vinaigrette ingredients in a bowl and whisk to combine. Alternatively, you can place all ingredients in a mason jar and shake to combine.

4. Pour the vinaigrette over salad and toss gently to combine. If desired, spread onto a large serving platter and top with additional cranberries, feta and sliced apples.

This original recipe is owned by thisdelicioushouse.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.