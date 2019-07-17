Taco Bell Hotel gives sneak peek of exclusive dishes available at Palm Springs pop-up

Taco Bell just revealed some spicy new details about their upcoming Palm Springs hotel pop-up.

The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort may be one of the most anticipated vacation spots of 2019. Now, Taco Bell has revealed some of the unique dishes they’ll be serving for the lucky guests able to snag a reservation.

The menu includes items reportedly exclusive to the hotel, including a Toasted Cheddar Club served with Nacho Fries, Avacado Toast-ada, Fire Chip Chilaquiles and a Birthday Freeze. Details for some of the dishes have been revealed, while others remain a mystery.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell provided Fox News with a press release that hints at further dining options. "The Bell provides the perfect backdrop for fans to enjoy iconic Taco Bell favorites, yet-to-be-released test items and an unexpected take on a resort poolside menu."

RESERVATIONS FOR TACO BELL'S PALM SPRINGS HOTEL SELL OUT WITHIN 2 MINUTES

The menu "mixes local ingredients with the signature Taco Bell twist," Taco Bell writes, and "will feature craveable selections like a Toasted Cheddar Club with hand-breaded crispy chicken, jalapeño bacon, avocado, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and aioli, served with Nacho Fries. Or the Avocado Toast-ada, served on local multigrain toast with avocado, breakfast radish, chipotle seasoned sorghum and diablo puffs.”

Details for the “first-ever Freeze Lounge” remain sparse, but it has been revealed that’s where guests will be able to grab a Baja Birthday Freeze “created to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the fan-favorite Mountain Dew Baja Blast.

The hotel will officially open to guests on Aug. 8, and only for a limited time through Aug. 12.

Reservations for the 70-plus rooms at Taco Bell’s pop-up hotel, officially called “The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort,” sold out in only two minutes after becoming available on Thursday, Taco Bell has officially confirmed.

A message posted to Taco Bell’s website indeed confirms that rooms, which started at $169 per night, are no longer available. But don’t start crying into your chalupas just yet — Taco Bell claims fans can “still be part of the experience from home” by signing up for updates and possible merchandise from the Taco Bell hotel.

This story contains additional reporting by Michael Bartiromo.