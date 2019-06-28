Reservations for Taco Bell's Palm Springs hotel sell out within 2 minutes

Much like Prince Charles and Food Network's 'Pioneer Woman,' Taco Bell has successfully moved into the popular side-hustle of innkeeping.

Reservations for the 70-plus rooms at Taco Bell’s pop-up hotel, officially called “The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort,” sold out in only two minutes after becoming available on Thursday, Taco Bell has officially confirmed.

Marisa Thalberg, the Taco Bell global chief brand officer, described it as “one of the best expressions” of Taco Bell “fandom” the company has ever seen, per a statement obtained by USA Today.

“We would like to extend a big ‘thank you’ for those who have come along on this journey with us and even though The Bell is sold out, we’ll have more to share on exclusive merchandise, food and more in the coming weeks so those unable to score a room can still experience the fun from home,” Thalberg stated.

Taco Bell had originally announced plans for The Bell in May, promising Taco Bell-themed rooms and activities — as well as “Bell’hops and Baja Blasts, fire sauce and sauce packet floaties” — at the site of the temporary Palm Springs location.

“Every element of the property will bring to life the Taco Bell brand and lifestyle — from guest rooms, the pool and outdoor bar, to a twist on the standard hotel amenities (Taco Bell breakfast in bed anyone?)” teased a subsequent press release, issued in June.

Taco Bell had also shared a sneak peek at the inside of The Bell earlier this month, warning that reservations were expected to “full up fast” once booking was made available on Thursday, June 27. The hotel will officially open to guest on Aug. 8, and only for a limited time through Aug. 12.

A message posted to Taco Bell’s website indeed confirms that rooms, which started at $169 per night, are no longer available. But don’t start crying into your chalupas just yet — Taco Bell claims fans can “still be part of the experience from home” by signing up for updates and possible merchandise from the Taco Bell hotel.

In the meantime, maybe the Pioneer Woman still has rooms?