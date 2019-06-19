Taco Bell shares first look at Palm Springs hotel, expects reservations to be 'snapped up in moments'

Fans who want to stay at the Taco Bell hotel will soon be able to make those dreams a reality.

Last month, Taco Bell announced plans for The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, to be located in Palm Springs, Calif. The resort also promised unique menu items for those able to visit during its limited run.

Now, Taco Bell has announced that fans can start making reservations on Friday, June 21, beginning at 10 a.m. PST. And since there are only a limited number of rooms available, Taco Bell expects reservations to fill up fast.

“First check-in begins August 8, with final check-out August 12, with no minimum night stay," according to a press release issued Thursday. "If Taco Bell’s history of creating coveted fan experiences is any indication, reservations for this four-night-only hotel will be snapped up in moments."

In making the project possible, Taco Bell transformed an existing hotel into a taco-themed paradise. The resort offers 70 rooms, with either one king- or two queen-sized beds. Guests can book rooms with standard views or a view of the pool.

“Pricing starts at $169 per night,” as per the release. “Space is limited and rooms will be available to Taco Bell super-fans on a first come, first serve basis. This experience is meant for our 18 and over fans, so please plan accordingly.”

Every area of the hotel was said to be designed to evoke the “Taco Bell brand and lifestyle.” The guest rooms, pool and outdoor bar all feature Taco Bell branding and designs, and even standard hotel amenities have a Taco-Bell-twist. The company also promises that the hotel's menu will offer exclusive Taco Bell items, which have yet to be revealed.

During their stay, guests will also have the option to attend events like "dive-in" movies or visit the Mountain Dew-inspired “Freeze Lounge.”

“The hotel draws on Taco Bell’s vibrant palette to create a unique and flavor-filled destination that is the ultimate expression of the brand, unlike anything the brand has done before,” says Taco Bell’s senior director of retail engagement and experience, Jennifer Arnoldt. “We’re excited to give a peek into Taco Bell’s first hotel that is truly Taco Bell luxury at a value as we evolve how fans can celebrate with the brand this summer and beyond.”

