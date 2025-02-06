Super Bowl baked wings and other party food that's better for you and still tastes good

For a lot of people, the food served at Super Bowl parties is just as much of a draw, if not more so, than the game itself.

From Buffalo wings to chips, dips and more, the food and drinks served at Super Bowl parties have become a yearly staple.

But with many people trying to maintain healthy diets while also having fun, Fox News Digital spoke to a weight-loss doctor to see what she herself plans on serving guests this Super Bowl – and for food tips that don't derail health goals.

"One of the things that I love to serve [is] baked chicken wings – not fried, baked," New York City-based Dr. Sue Decotiis told Fox News Digital.

To make these, Decotiis "bastes [with] just a tiny, tiny bit of oil," along with spices to add flavor without adding calories, she said.

"And they're really great. You can have four or five pieces for under 300 calories," she said.

Another thing Decotiis does is keep to organic and minimally processed food whenever possible.

She also focuses on what she calls "substantial foods" that are filling.

"I don't serve any junk. No processed food. I think that's key," she said. "And you can still have a good time."

People coming to Super Bowl parties will be arriving hungry, she said, and as the host, she "doesn't want them eating a lot of garbage."

She also makes swaps. For example, she uses a high-protein Greek yogurt for the base of her dips instead of fattier, processed foods.

"And then you have just tons of veggies and make them like long strips of celery, cucumber or asparagus – even green beans – you can dip right in," she said.

Decotiis further looks to avoid serving overly salty foods to her guests, as that causes them to drink more – and consume more calories.

"The thing is, no matter how good you are with your food, you're going to probably drink most of your calories," she said.

As an alternative, Decotiis provides "different types of sparkling water," as well as juice for mixers for alcoholic beverages, she said

"You just don't want to have a lot of sugary sweet drinks," she said.

"Beer, of course, is good."

Decotiis advises everyone – regardless of whether they're the guest or host – to "show up really well hydrated to these parties."

She said, "Because if you're not, you're going to think you're hungrier than you are and thirstier than you are."

By serving fun, tasty foods like meatballs and chicken wings, guests are able to stave off their hunger and avoid overeating or over-drinking, she said.

"But you have to have real food there. It can't just be all snacks," Decotiis said.

"I like having really good quality foods. People are hungry."