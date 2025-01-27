Super Bowl LIX: How to watch the Chiefs and Eagles battle for NFL glory

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

NFL fans will get to witness some of the best the league has to offer in terms of talent on the field. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will go head-to-head for the second time as they met in the big game two years ago. The Chiefs won that matchup.

The Eagles will have someone in their backfield they did not have before – running back Saquon Barkley. Out of all the NFL MVP finalists this season, he is the last man standing in the playoffs. He has broken off huge runs for the Eagles and has been a huge factor in why Philadelphia has gotten as far as they have this year.

The major storyline for some will be about the Chiefs as they look to do something unprecedented – win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. Kansas City is also the first team to even get an opportunity to compete for it.

Mahomes commented on the possibility of entering a different stratosphere compared to other quarterbacks after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

"It always comes down to the wire. Luckily, we were on the winning side this time. But like I said, I’m just excited to get down to New Orleans," Mahomes said. "Let’s go make history."

NFL fans eager to watch the game have a few ways of doing so.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET with Kevin Burkhardt doing play-by-play and Tom Brady as the color commentator in his first Super Bowl as a broadcaster. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be on the field as sideline reporters.

Pregame coverage will be broadcast live on Fox starting with "FOX NFL Kickoff" from Bourbon Street beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Curt Menefee will be host for the show along with Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer.

Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson, Julian Edelman, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Kristina Punk and Cooper Manning will also join coverage.

FOX Deportes will have the Spanish-language broadcast of the Super Bowl. Rodolfo Landeros will be the host/reporter for the game. Adrian Garcia-Marquez is doing play-by-play along with analysts Jessi-Losada and Jaime Motta.

Tubi will stream Super Bowl LIX on its platform live in 4K. Viewers will be able to watch the game when they sign up via email registration. There will be no Multichannel Video Programming Distributor authentication or credit card sign-up needed to be able to watch it.

A second stream on Tubi will also include the Tubi Red Carpet event, hosted by Olivia Culpo at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the FOX Deportes Spanish language feed.