America's favorite Super Bowl snacks by state

Super Bowl Sunday is just days away — and one of the most important plays for watching the NFL championship game is to game-plan your party spread.

To learn more about the eating habits of Americans during the Super Bowl, Casino.org surveyed 3,000 Americans about their game-day snack preferences.

These findings, which also revealed the top choice of drinks and dips, were then divided by state.

Here's what Americans plan to eat and drink during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

You might see some surprises here …

Wings win

Buffalo wings earned the top spot as America's favorite Super Bowl snack, said Casino.org, based in Las Vegas.

This fan favorite was the preferred snack in 32 states, including its namesake New York (home to Buffalo), and others like Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Chips claimed the No. 2 spot in seven states, among them Massachusetts, New Mexico and Washington.

Nachos ranked No. 3 in America's snack lineup in five states – Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

Pizza and a cheese charcuterie board were tied as the preferred Super Bowl snack in three states each.

Pizza was the top pick in California, Michigan and South Dakota — while the assorted cheese board was No. 1 in Kansas, Montana and Iowa.

Loaded potato skins were the favorite Super Bowl snack in Hawaii.

Dips & more dips

Queso led all dips in 18 states, including Colorado, Kentucky, New Mexico, Texas and Washington.

Buffalo chicken dip is the backup choice in 16 states, including Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, Casino.org revealed.

The seven-layer dip was the third favorite in five states – Alaska, Louisiana, Oregon, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

"Buffalo wings and queso dip are game-day staples – tasty, shareable and exactly what you'd expect at a Super Bowl party," Adam Ryan, a data editor with Casino.org, told Fox News Digital.

"More than just snacks, they're a tradition that brings people together and a real taste for American culture, so it only makes sense that the most iconic snack takes first place."

Soda outscores beer

When it comes to Super Bowl drinks, soda and beer were the top scorers, the survey revealed.

Soda snatched the top spot in 31 states (and Washington, D.C.), including California, Florida, Kentucky, Texas, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

But beer was the go-to beverage in 20 states — among them Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mississippi and Oregon.