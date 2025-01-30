Super Bowl party dishes inspired by host city New Orleans

New Orleans is the host city of this year's Super Bowl — and if you're throwing a party to celebrate the big game, you may want to incorporate some of the Big Easy's culinary flavors into your offerings.

Fox News Digital reached out to chefs in New Orleans for some dishes that are sure to score a touchdown at Super Bowl parties this year.

Whether you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, adding these Creole seasonings, seafood dishes, spicy bites and more can send your party spread soaring and leave a mark on your guests.

Here are four dishes to consider.

Super Bowl Sunday seafood gumbo

This comforting favorite can feed a crowd of football fans.

With shrimp, blue crabs, shucked oysters, chopped vegetables, seafood stock and more, this dish was created by Donald Link, a James Beard Award-winning chef with the New Orleans-based Link Restaurant Group — which includes Herbsaint, Cochon, Cochon Butcher, Calcasieu, Pêche, La Boulangerie and Giannacan.

"Growing up in southwest Louisiana, there was always a pot of gumbo simmering on Super Bowl Sunday," Link told Fox News Digital.

The gumbo can be prepared while you're watching the pregame coverage.

Then, once the guests arrive — serve it up and catch their winning reactions.

Creamy onion dip

Relying on sweet, sautéed onions and a rich sour cream-mascarpone base, this party dip is delicious and can be served with potato chips or spicy cheddar crackers, Link said.

This dip comes together by combining ingredients such as onions, mascarpone, mayonnaise, sour cream and a spice blend found in most pantries.

"I grew up with an extremely large extended family, so you could always expect to see rooms covered in deviled eggs, boudin, chips and onion dip around the room and, of course, a lot of bowls of gumbo, especially after our annual football game with my uncles," Link recalled.

It's a tradition he's carried on for 37 years, he said.

"One year, I actually gave up Super Bowl tickets because I couldn't stand the idea of not making my gumbo and canceling the annual party."

Chicken wings with a twist

Ryan Pearson, executive chef at Couvant inside The Eliza Jane hotel in New Orleans, told Fox News Digital that chicken wings with a Big Easy spin can be a party favorite.

"Chicken wings with a sauce made from reduced Crystal Hot Sauce, honey and butter are, simply put, delicious," Pearson said.

"The dish is using beloved southern ingredients, so it feels elevated without being too much work."

The southern twist uses Crystal Hot Sauce, which has been a New Orleans staple since 1923.

"My mom used to say, 'Add Tabasco for heat. Add Crystal for flavor,'" the New Orleans chef said.

Tailgate chili burgers

A change of play on a burger creates a cool party dish that pays tribute to the culinary fame of New Orleans.

Mark Bucher, a "Taste of the NFL" chef, restaurateur and owner of Medium Rare in New Orleans, uses Andouille sausage to elevate this festive dish, he said.

Some cocoa powder, cinnamon and hot picks like chili powder and cloves create a stirring flavor combination, said Bucher.

The burger sauce can be blended from a few pantry condiments on hand — but the final play is adding Frito's on top for the crunch, he added.

"Chili is a tailgate classic but adding it to a burger turns up the flavor while keeping it fun and accessible," Bucher told Fox News Digital.

"With the savory heat from the Andouille sausage and the tangy punch from the vinegar and spices, these burgers are built to hold up against a day of game-watching. It's that perfect mix of hearty, satisfying comfort and big flavor that makes it the ideal dish for a Super Bowl party."

The burger sauce also adds a bit of tang and crunch to balance the richness of the chili, he said.