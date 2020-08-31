Starbucks drink tastes just like funnel cake, according to fans

Starbucks fans have invented a new unofficial drink and this time it is supposed to taste like a funnel cake.

The “Starbucks Funnel Cake Frappuccino” recipe was shared by TotallytheBomb.com, a lifestyle and pop culture website that shares creative food trends. As of Aug. 31, the fan-made beverage has received an average rating of 4.5 stars out of five from 19 reviewers who have tried the carnival-themed drink themselves.

Unlike other unofficial drinks fans have made as a Starbucks “secret menu” item, the Funnel Cake Frappuccino can be achieved in four simple steps. Here is what you’ll need to ask your barista to do to create this sweet drink.

Funnel Cake Frappuccino Ordering Steps

1. Start your order off with Starbucks’ Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino Blended Beverage.

2. Next, ask the barista to make the Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino with a single pump of the company’s signature Toffeenut Syrup. TotallytheBomb.com does not specify whether the amount of syrup should be adjusted to the drink’s size.

3. Before the Frappuccino is made, specify that you would like Starbucks’ Caramel Sauce drizzled inside the cup and on top of the whipped cream. TotallytheBomb.com recommends asking for “extra” sauce to get the funnel cake taste.

4. To complete the Frappuccino, the website says to top off the drink with Starbucks’ Cinnamon Dolce Powder.

Based on current nutrition facts available on Starbucks, ordering a Venti-sized (24-ounce) Funnel Cake Frappuccino will likely be well over 510 calories thanks to its Caffè Vanilla base and other sweet additives.