Starbucks barista shares long order made by a customer, Twitter explodes

A Starbucks barista’s tweet about a customer’s complicated drink order has made fellow coffee preparer’s commiserate over their shared experiences.

The viral tweet, which comes from a Twitter user who goes by Josie, showed a photo of a Venti-sized Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino.

A printed label attached to the 24-ounce beverage reflects 13 drink modifications that were made by a customer named Edward, which was placed on May at 6:45 p.m. through the chain’s mobile order system.

Edward’s order included heavy cream, 5 bananas, extra caramel drizzle, extra whipped cream, extra ice, extra cinnamon dolce topping, 7 pumps of dark caramel sauce, extra caramel crunch, 1 pump of honey blend, extra salted brown butter topping, 5 pumps of Frappuccino Roast and 7 servings of Frappuccino chips.

Last but not least, Edward wanted his Frappuccino to be double-blended.

A normal Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino is 570 calories, according to Starbucks nutrition facts, and Edward’s additions pushes the calorie count even higher.

While Josie originally shared the tweet on Saturday, the post has been received more than 293,600 like and has been retweeted more than 26,500 times.

Other Starbucks baristas shared photos of their own under Josie’s tweet, some of which had longer modification lists than Edward.

One Twitter user shared a photo of a Venti Café Misto that had 32 drink modifications from a customer named Mohammed. Another tired barista shared a bi-weekly customer’s Venti Green Tea Frappuccino, which has 31 modifications.

When comedian and actress Ashley Nicole Black tweeted, "I knew it had to be an app order. No one would order that out loud making eye contact," a barista replied with a photographed receipt that showed a Trenta Berry Hibiscus Lemonade modified 34 times.

"You’d be surprised," the anonymous barista tweeted back. "A lady ordered this in person with a completely straight face."

One of the more shocking modified orders that a barista shared under the thread came from a customer who ordered a Venti Mango Dragon Lemonade and had an ingredient label that was taller than the 24-ounce cup.

"Customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas’ expertise in helping customers find and craft the right beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks Experience," a Starbucks spokesperson told Fox News via email. "There are many ways for customers to modify their favorite beverage at Starbucks and most customizations are reasonable requests from customers."

Previously, the company has said its abundant menu allows for thousands of drink combinations.

"There are more than 170,000 ways that baristas can customize beverages at Starbucks, with a variety of milks (including soy, coconut, almond milk and oat milk), combination of syrups, coffee/espresso options and toppings," Starbucks’ told Fox News in March. "If customers would like to order a beverage that is not listed on our menu, we recommend they know the recipe so that their barista can handcraft the beverage perfectly for them."