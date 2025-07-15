Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle

Coffee giant finally reveals its 'secret menu' with new app-exclusive drinks

Starbucks adds popular secret menu drinks to mobile app for Rewards members

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
New TikTok trend teaches people how to make coffee shop drinks at home Video

New TikTok trend teaches people how to make coffee shop drinks at home

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts try out a viral coffee-making hack that helps people save money with a creative at-home brew.

Good news for coffee lovers: Starbucks is now lifting the veil on its "secret menu" – and no memorization is needed.

The company announced on Monday that secret menu drinks are currently accessible on the Starbucks mobile app.

"[The] Starbucks 'secret menu' has been a thing for years, but today, it's official," the announcement read.

"Beginning July 14, Starbucks Rewards members can find the top Starbucks drink customizations in the Starbucks app."

Starbucks also reported that the "secret" drink offerings will be updated periodically, providing variety to regular customers.

A patron holds an iced beverage at a Starbucks coffee store in Pasadena, California July 25, 2013. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

A patron holds an iced beverage at a Starbucks coffee store in Pasadena, California. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

The app allows Starbucks Rewards members "to easily order the featured, popular drink customizations at participating stores," the company said.

The new beverages are now listed in the "offers" tab of the app, where they can be ordered quickly and simply, the company noted.

hand holding Iced coffee

(iStock)

"Just select the drink and it'll be added to the cart with all the customizations already populated for a seamless ordering experience," the release advised.

Below are the four unique drinks that Starbucks has released.

'Cookies On Top'

"Cookies on Top" drink from Starbucks

(Starbucks)

Starbucks said this indulgent coffee is cold brew-based and targeted toward "cookies and cream lovers."

"Order a cold brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, vanilla sweet cream cold foam and cookie crumble topping," the company said.

'Dragonfruit Glow-Up'

Hand holding "Dragonfruit Glow-Up" drink from Starbucks

(Starbucks)

This secret refresher is based on a lemonade drink; it combines three different fruit flavors topped off with cold foam.

"Elevate the mango dragonfruit lemonade refresher by adding peach juice blend, then have it blended and topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam," the Starbucks website said.

'Lemon, Tea & Pearls'

"Lemon, Tea & Pearls" drink from Starbucks

(Starbucks)

This new drink is Starbucks' ode to bubble tea.

"Black tea and lemonade make a perfect pair — add an extra pop of flavor with raspberry-flavored popping pearls to take it to the next level," the Seattle-based chain advised.

'Just Add White Mocha'

"Just Add White Mocha" drink from Starbucks

(Starbucks)

This dessert-inspired drink is the fourth of the new secret recipes launched this summer.

"Put a spin on the brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso by adding white chocolate mocha sauce and topping it with vanilla sweet cream cold foam," Starbucks said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Starbucks for additional comment.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.