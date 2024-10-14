Shelf-stable food items could be your best vacation souvenir

In addition to the trinkets or souvenirs you might buy when you travel this holiday season, consider that non-perishable food items are a great way to capture memories of your trips and also re-create the experiences you enjoyed.

Shelf-stable food items such as spices, nuts, coffee and spice blends can be packed in carry-on luggage, while sauces, marinades and oils can be brought home in checked luggage.

Renata Lofranco of Fairfax County, Virginia, said she always tries to buy a food item when she's traveling. That way, she can expand her recipe collection at home, plus try to make a dish she enjoyed in a restaurant while she was away.

"I've bought spiced rubs for meats, olive oils, syrups and caramel candies," she said.

"I've also purchased balsamic vinegar for salad dressings. The nice thing is, sometimes the spice cans or decanters are so pretty they sit on my counter as decorations."

So, if you had an outstanding Creole seafood dish in New Orleans, for example, you might purchase whatever made that foodie experience so memorable — and bring it home to relive wonderful vacation memories.

Here are some unique food items to consider grabbing the next time you're away.

1. Fry sauce

Part ketchup and part mayonnaise, fry sauce packs a unique flavor.

It provides an alternative to the usual condiments in which you can dip your fries, Nadja Abada, a registered dietitian with JM Nutrition Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, told Fox News Digital.

"The fry sauce brand name, declared Utah's favorite condiment, can be picked up when on vacation and brought back home in a suitcase," she said.

The beauty of the sauce rests in its versatility, she suggested.

"It's not only used on fries, but as a sauce on tacos, in bowls and as a dressing in various salads," Abada said.

2. Jerk seasoning

If you venture to a warm place like Jamaica, consider purchasing jerk seasoning in your resort's gift shop.

"While jerk seasoning is likely widely available back home, it's best to purchase it in Jamaica where it's made with local ingredients and a 'whole lotta love,'" Ababa said.

Sandals Dunn's River, an all-inclusive beachfront resort with 12 restaurants, has an on-site shop with a plethora of shelf-staple products.

Once you get the jerk seasoning back home, you can add it to chicken and enjoy. If chicken isn't your thing, jerk seasoning can be used in various marinades and sauces.

"You can even add it to eggs to give your breakfast a Jamaican flavor and bring back a few fond memories of your travels," Ababa noted.

3. Salsa and beans

If you happen to vacation in Mexico, you'd be remiss not to find some easy-to-pack food staples, Ababa said.

"While your options may seem endless, I recommend a couple of indispensable staples: beans and salsa," she said.

The selection of beans on Mexican supermarket shelves is substantial, she noted.

"Simply take your pick: black, pinto, garbanzo, Peruano, ferried – you name it," Ababa said.

Similarly, an abundance of salsa types can be found in Mexico, including roja, verde, verde cruda, pico de gallo, taquera, habanero and chipotle.

4. Olive oil

If your wanderlust takes you across the Atlantic to Europe, Ababa said you'll certainly feast your eyes on a broad selection of delicious foods of the region, some of which you can take home.

"No matter which country you visit, chances are the locally produced olive oil tastes better than it does at home," she said.

"The hardest part about taking some back home is choosing your favorite, as there are over 500 olive varieties in Italy alone."

Olive oil, of course, can be spread on bread, drizzled on pizza or added to dressings.

"No matter how you use it, you'll be adding some authentic Mediterranean flavor to your meals," Ababa told Fox News Digital.

Should your excursions take you on a river cruise, you'll likely visit several ports on one trip – presenting an opportunity to step into town to explore and shop.

"While there are great items across Europe, Viking's river sailings through France on the Rhone, Garonne and Seine – to name a few – offer a great opportunity to pick up some shelf-stable seasonings and ingredients," Michel Gehrig, director of food and beverage for Viking's river voyages, told Fox News Digital.

"I highly recommend Espelette pepper for its exceptional flavor. Or Fleur de Sel de Guérande artisan sea salt and Herbes de Provence are wonderful to use in your home kitchen every day," said Gehrig, who is based in Switzerland.

"Riz de Camargue (red rice), truffle paste, Dijon mustard and canned sardines are also fantastic regional finds."