Trendy bubble waffle, a 'unique' and 'flavorful' treat, began in Hong Kong as 'beloved' street food

Frozen waffles have been a breakfast staple in the United States for over half a century, and the word "waffle" first appeared in the English language in the 18th century, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Now, a Hong Kong twist on the waffle, known as the "bubble waffle" or "egg waffle," has made its way to the U.S. in recent years — proving to be popular and delicious (and not just for breakfast).

Fox News Digital spoke to two chefs about what makes this waffle variation so appetizing.

JAPANESE SOUFFLE PANCAKE GAINING POPULARITY IN US, YET ORIGIN STORY BEGINS IN HAWAII 15 YEARS AGO

"Bubble waffle, also known as 'egg waffle' or 'gai daan jai' in Cantonese, is a popular street food that originated in Hong Kong around the 1950s," food blogger Jessica Chan told Fox News Digital in an email.

Chan, a former chef, is based in New York City; her food blog is "Jecca Chantilly."

The waffle "was created as a means to use leftover eggs and flour to minimize food waste," she explained.

The treat gained popularity, she said, because of "its unique playful shape and flavorful taste."

"As the name suggests, egg waffles have a subtly sweet and egg flavor," Chan said.

GET CRACKING: THESE ARE THE BEST EGGS FOR YOUR HEALTH, ACCORDING TO NUTRITIONISTS

Its other name, bubble waffle, refers to the grid of "bubbles" that are present on the waffle's surface. Rather than indents, like other waffles, bubble waffles "have a honeycomb-like structure with a grid of small 'bubbles,' each about the size of a quail egg," Chan said.

The addition of eggs in the batter, chef George Duran told Fox News Digital in an email, is why the waffles have a "signature light and fluffy texture."

The bubbles, however, come from the mold used to cook the waffles.

"A regular waffle iron just won't do," he said. These specialty irons can be purchased online in both electronic and stove-top forms.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

After the waffle is cooked, it is often rolled into a cone shape and filled with various toppings.

These days, Chan noted, "modern dessert shops sell egg waffles stuffed with a variety of toppings, such as ice cream, fresh fruit, mochi and chocolate sauce."

The bubble waffle was a "beloved street food" in Hong Kong for decades and did not really receive international attention until the 2010s, Duran said.

"The trend spread from Hong Kong to other parts of Asia and eventually made its way to the U.S., where they caught on, particularly in major cities like New York and Los Angeles," he said.

Social media, especially Instagram, is partly responsible for the bubble waffle's rise in popularity, Duran said.

APPLE PIE FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE FOR A DELICIOUSLY SWEET BREAKFAST: GET THE RECIPE

"Their Instagram-friendly appearance and the ability to be customized with a variety of toppings, such as ice cream, fruit and sauces, helped them gain popularity among food enthusiasts," he said of bubble waffles.

"In the U.S., bubble waffles have been embraced as a trendy and visually striking dessert, often featured in food festivals, trendy eateries and social media posts," he said, adding that the food is "a testament to the growing global fascination with unique and photogenic foods."

Here's Duran's recipe to make a bubble waffle at home.

Chef George Duran's bubble waffle recipe

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup cornstarch

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 cup whole milk

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directions

1. Preheat bubble waffle maker.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, sugar, baking powder and salt.

3. In another bowl, beat the eggs and then add the milk, vegetable oil and vanilla extract until combined.

4. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. The batter should be smooth but slightly thick. Try to avoid over-mixing.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle



5. Lightly grease the waffle maker with non-stick spray or brush with a little oil. Pour enough batter into the preheated bubble waffle maker to cover the surface. Close the lid and cook until the waffle is golden brown and crispy, somewhere between 2 and 4 minutes.

6. Carefully remove the waffle and let it cool slightly. Serve bubble waffles plain or with toppings like fresh fruit, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, Mighty Sesame Tahini or ice cream.