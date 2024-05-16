Your best food and drink choices at the airport, according to dietitians and nutritionists

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

If you’re traveling this spring and summer and want to stick to your healthy eating goals, it can sometimes be a challenge — especially if you’re flying to your destination.

A common question to registered dieticians is, "What should I eat when at the airport?"

Fox News Digital reached out to experts who shared picks and preferences.

Here’s what to know.

‘Start the day off right’

Many travelers opt for early-morning flights to get the most out of their day at their desired destination and to avoid potential flight delays.

So an early airport arrival usually means breakfast is the first meal on the agenda.

"Opt for something balanced and filling to start the day off right," said Sarah Heckler, MS, RD, a nutrition expert with Anne Till Nutrition Group in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Heckler said smart breakfast options include choices like oatmeal topped with nuts and fruit, a breakfast egg sandwich or Greek yogurt and a piece of fruit.

For those who prefer a grab-and-go solution, having a protein bar on hand is a good idea.

"My favorite is the Perfect Bar and it can be a lifesaver. It's readily available at many airport convenience stores," she said.

"It's essential to incorporate a good source of both protein and fiber."

Alternatively, if time permits for a sit-down meal at a restaurant or airport lounge, a menu can offer a wider array of choices, including egg plates and omelets, Heckler said.

"Whatever the choice, it's essential to incorporate a good source of both protein and fiber to stabilize blood sugar levels and ensure lasting satisfaction throughout the morning," she affirmed.

For snacks, make ‘nutrient-rich choices’

Snacks are a must for any traveler, whether it's to fend off hunger during a layover or to satisfy hunger or cravings on your flight.

So, instead of reaching for the typical airport fare of chips and candy, Heckler advises travelers to consider packing your own snacks or seeking out healthier options.

"Some good picks are nuts, trail mix, fresh fruit, and cut-up veggies with hummus — which are all portable and nutrient-rich choices that can keep you fueled throughout your journey," she said.

Here are some other airport snack ideas to consider from airport lounges:

Fruit and nuts

Peanut butter and fruit

Cheese and fruit

Cheese and crackers

And these grab-and-go snack items in the terminal make sense as well:

Hummus packs

Veggie and ranch cups

Snack boxes

Cheese and fruit trays

Greek yogurt

Protein shakes

Protein bars

Unsalted, roasted nuts

Fresh fruit

For lunch or dinner, make wise choices

When it comes to lunch or dinner, most airports offer a variety of options ranging from fast food joints to sit-down restaurants.

"While it can be tempting to indulge in a greasy burger or fried chicken, there are healthier alternatives available," said Heckler.

"There are nutritious options to suit every palate."

She recommends seeking out establishments that provide salads featuring lean proteins such as grilled chicken or tofu, wraps brimming with vegetables and hummus, grilled fish dishes, and steamed vegetables.

"Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite on the run or prefer to unwind in the comfort of an airport lounge, there are nutritious options to suit every palate," she said.

"My go-to lunch or dinner order is a grab-n-go wrap with either turkey or grilled chicken," Heckler shared.

Some other grab-and-go options include the following items.

Pre-made salads

Choose salads with a variety of colorful vegetables and a lean protein source like grilled chicken, turkey, or tofu, Heckler said. "Avoid creamy dressings and opt for vinaigrettes or oil-based dressings on the side," she added.

Wraps and sandwiches

"Look for wraps or sandwiches filled with lean proteins such as turkey, grilled chicken, or hummus paired with plenty of vegetables," said Heckler. "Opt for whole grain or whole wheat options when available for added fiber."

As for airport lounge options, the following are some ideas.

Hot entrées

Many lounges provide hot buffet-style options, including dishes like grilled fish, roasted chicken or stir-fried vegetables.

"Fill your plate with lean proteins and colorful veggies for a satisfying meal," suggested Heckler.

Soup and salad bar

Take advantage of the soup and salad bar, loading up on nutrient-rich greens, fresh vegetables and broth-based soups.

Be cautious of creamy soups and heavy dressings, opting for lighter options instead, she warned.

‘Eat a balance of protein, fat and carbs’

Eating to support stable blood sugar is important for keeping your energy up and helping you feel more resilient against the stress that inevitably seems to come up on travel days.

That's according to Jessica Cording, MS, RD, a dietitian, health coach and author who practices in New Jersey and New York.

"Eating a balance of protein, fat, and carbs and working in high-fiber foods where you can is important," she noted.

Pick healthy beverages

Staying hydrated while traveling is crucial, especially since air travel can be dehydrating.

"Instead of sugary sodas or calorie-laden specialty coffee drinks, opt for water, herbal tea, or sparkling water," said Heckler.

Plus, plan to bring your own refillable bottle.

"Bringing along a reusable water bottle that you can refill throughout your journey is a sustainable and cost-effective way to ensure you're getting enough fluids."

If you forget your bottle, purchase a large bottle of water after security screening.

Something else to note is that staying hydrated can also make you feel better.

"Dehydration can also make you feel more foggy, tired, and cranky," cautioned dietitian Cording.

"Balancing high-sodium foods with foods that are high in potassium and drinking plenty of water can help with this."