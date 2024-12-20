Eggs now qualify as ‘healthy’ food, FDA says: Here’s why

While eggs haven’t historically been considered a "health food," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now classifies them as a "healthy, nutrient-dense" food, according to a new proposed rule.

The update is the result of changes in nutrition science and dietary recommendations, according to the agency.

The FDA’s "healthy" designation for food labeling purposes has been in use since the early 1990s.

'I'M A HEART SURGEON, HERE'S WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EGGS, YOUR HEART AND YOUR HEALTH'

"Healthy diets are made up of a variety of food groups and nutrients, and the ‘healthy’ claim can help consumers identify those foods that are the foundation of healthy dietary patterns," the agency stated in its guidance.

"On behalf of America’s egg farmers, we are thrilled to see the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announce that eggs meet the updated definition of ‘healthy,’" said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

"This is an important milestone for eggs, bringing current nutrition science and federal dietary guidance into alignment, and affirming eggs’ role in supporting the health of American families, with nutritional benefits for everyone."

5 EGG MYTHS DISPELLED BY AN EXPERT, PLUS TIPS FOR EVERY EGG LOVER

Metz referred to eggs as a "nutritional powerhouse," noting that they contain eight essential nutrients that support health at every age.

"Eggs are particularly known for being one of the highest quality proteins available, playing a vital role in muscle health and overall wellness," she added.

"This is a significant milestone, as eggs are an affordable source of high-quality protein and a rich source of nutrients."

Tanya Freirich, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Charlotte, North Carolina , who practices as The Lupus Dietitian, noted that eggs are a "fantastic source" of protein, choline, B vitamins and selenium, as well as a "fair source" of vitamin D, vitamin E, calcium and zinc.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While in the past, many people were told to avoid eggs due to their cholesterol content, in more recent years, research has shown that dietary cholesterol intake does not increase your blood levels of cholesterol as much as previously understood," she told Fox News Digital.

"Eggs, especially pasture-raised or omega 3-enriched, are particularly nutritious."

While eggs are a "superior" replacement for sugary cereals or a doughnut, Freirich cautioned that, like other foods, they should be consumed in moderation.

"[The FDA’s announcement] doesn't mean we should all consume multiple eggs every day," she said. "Current studies and recommendations support consuming up to one egg a day."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

New Jersey-based registered dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade also said she was "very happy" to hear the FDA’s recognition of eggs as a healthy food.

"This is a significant milestone, as eggs are an affordable source of high-quality protein and a rich source of nutrients such as choline, vitamin D and essential fatty acids that many of us fall short on in our diets," she told Fox News Digital.

The dietitian said she hopes that the designation will dispel the "outdated concerns" about eggs and dietary cholesterol.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"This will go a long way in helping consumers make informed choices about their dietary protein sources and support eggs as part of a nutritious diet."

Fox News Digital reached out to the FDA for comment.