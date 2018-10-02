Great Pacific Garbage Patch, Texas-sized 'island' of trash in ocean, to be tackled by giant floating vessel
Texas company builds new oyster reef after Hurricane Harvey devastated population
Prestige Oysters, one of the nation’s leading oyster distributors, is planting 10,000 tons of limestone off the coast of Galveston County. The latest endeavor is the first new reef on a private lease in the area in about 40 years. Last year, Hurricane Harvey caused salinity levels to drop, leading to the widespread death of oysters in the area.