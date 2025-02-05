Cocktail recipe is spin on Queen Elizabeth's favorite drink

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning British monarch in history, taking the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, at age 25, and serving until her death on Sept. 8, 2022.

Her reign lasted for 70 years and 214 days – second only to France's King Louis XIV among European sovereign states, according to Sky History's website.

To commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the start of the queen's rule, the Connecticut-based founder and chief executive officer of Highclere Castle Gin is sharing the recipe he created for her platinum jubilee in 2022. (See the video at the top of this article.)

The Queen's Jubilee cocktail is a spin on the late monarch's favorite drink: Dubonnet and gin.

Adam von Gootkin, founder and CEO of Highclere Castle Gin, crafted the cocktail.

"I launched the brand with my partners, the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, who own Highclere Castle, which is recognized by millions of people around the world as the real Downton Abbey," von Gootkin told Fox News Digital.

"We make the gin using botanicals from the actual estate, and it's distilled in England's oldest gin distillery."

Although von Gootkin never met the queen, his connection to her runs deep.

"I wanted to do something that paid homage to her late majesty Queen Elizabeth."

Von Gootkin serves on the board of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, a charity she established in 2018.

"I wanted to do something that really paid homage to her late majesty Queen Elizabeth," he said. "And the way I can best do that is through liquor and cocktails. So I started thinking, how can we do a spin?"

That's what led to the Queen's Jubilee.

Von Gootkin said Dubonnet and gin was a popular drink in the 1950s and 1960s and has since "fallen out of fashion."

"But it really deserves to come back," he added.

Queen's Jubilee cocktail by Highclere Castle Gin's Adam von Gootkin

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Highclere Castle Gin

1.5 oz. Dubonnet Rouge

Splash of champagne

Orange twist garnish

Directions

1. In a mixing glass half filled with ice, combine Highclere Castle Gin and Dubonnet.

2. Stir until well chilled (30 seconds).

3. Strain into a coupe glass and top with champagne.

4. Squeeze an orange twist over the surface of the drink and place into glass.

This recipe is owned by Highclere Castle Gin and was shared with Fox News Digital.