Red Vines spider web mini cheesecakes for Halloween: Get the recipe

Looking for some knockout Halloween treats? If cheesecake and red licorice sound right up your alley, you’ll definitely want to keep reading.

"Red Vines Spider Web Mini Cheesecakes is a recipe designed to be kid-friendly (or help bring out the kid in you!) this Halloween season," says Kristi Shafer, VP of marketing for the American Licorice Company. She urges fans to visit the special Halloween hub on the candy company's website for spooky recipes, giveaways, activities and more.

"We hope our Red Vines Spider Web Mini Cheesecakes provide a festive start to your fall season!" she says.

Get the full recipe below.

MINI, SOUR SPIDERWEBS TO MAKE WITH KIDS THIS HALLOWEEN

Red Vines Spider Web Mini Cheesecakes

Serves 5-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

HORROR MOVIE INSPIRED HALLOWEEN COCKTAILS TO GET INTO THE SPOOKY SPIRIT

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Ingredients:

12 chocolate sandwich cookies, crushed in a food processor

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 8-oz package of cream cheese, softened

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg

12 Red Vines twists, chopped into pieces

½ cup water

½ cup vanilla frosting

EASY, FESTIVE HALLOWEEN LOLLIPOPS THAT LOOK LIKE YOU SPENT HOURS MAKING

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directions:

1. Bake crushed cookies: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line a muffin tin with cupcake liners. Combine the crushed cookies and melted butter in a bowl and mix. Add a heaping tablespoon to each muffin tin slot and use a spoon or your fingers to press down. Bake for 6 minutes, then set aside to cool.

2. Make cheesecake filling and Red Vines topping: Meanwhile, combine the cream cheese, Greek yogurt, sugar and vanilla extract in a large bowl and beat at medium speed until completely smooth. Add the egg and beat on low until just combined; do not overmix. Divide the cheesecake filling between the muffin tin slots and set aside.

3. In a small skillet, combine the red licorice twists and ¼ cup of water and bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Stir frequently, adding more water as needed to prevent the candy from sticking to the pan. Continue to simmer the Red Vines until sticky and soft, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat.

4. Create spider web toppings: Place the vanilla frosting in a large bowl along with the melted Red Vines. Beat on high until completely smooth. If any large chunks remain, transfer the mixture to a blender or food processor and blend. Scoop the frosting into a piping bag fitted with a small tip.

5. To create spider webs, make a spiral on top of each cheesecake – it’s okay if they’re not perfect. Then use a toothpick to make lines, dragging the Red Vines frosting from the center of the cheesecake outwards.

6. Bake the mini cheesecakes for 18 to 20 minutes, until just the center of each cheesecake jiggles when you shake the muffin tin.

7. Cool on a wire rack for an hour, then transfer the mini cheesecakes to the fridge to chill for at least 6 hours, or overnight.