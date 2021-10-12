Easy, festive Halloween lollipops that look like you spent hours making
Recipe creator Karen Aronian uses grape flavoring for the bats, pumpkin pie for the pumpkins, and vanilla for the ghosts
These fun pumpkin, ghost and bat-shaped lollipops are sure to be a family Halloween favorite.
"This is a scrumptious, edible confection to create with your kids," says the recipe creator Karen Aronian, Ed.D., who runs an educating design firm, Aronian Education Design LLC. "It's a perfect give away for friends, classmates, and trick or treaters this Halloween."
Even better: They only take about 30 minutes to prep.
Aronian uses grape flavoring for the bats, pumpkin pie for the pumpkins, and vanilla for the ghost lollipops using these natural extracts from NaturesFlavors.com and she prefers to use plant-based food coloring from 365 Whole Foods, she said.
Halloween Lollipops from Karen Aronian, Ed.D.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Tools: Lollipop hard candy molds (see eBay, Etsy, Amazon); paper lollipop sticks (Amazon, Michaels); pots; wood spatula; candy thermometer (Amazon, Baking Stores); oven gloves; optional: Sucker bags and twist ties (Amazon)
Yield: Depends on mold size; approximately, 10 lollipops
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar, honey, agave, or Dolcetti (apple sweetener)
- ½ cup of rice syrup or light corn syrup
- ¼ cup water
- 1 ½ teaspoons extract (any flavor you choose)
- 6-8 drops of plant-based food coloring
Directions:
- Lightly spray cavities of dry candy molds with non-stick cooking spray. Wipe out excess. Insert sucker sticks.
- In a heavy 2-quart saucepan, combine sugar, rice syrup, and water. Stir over medium heat until the sugar dissolves.
- Bring mixture to boiling without stirring, and insert the candy thermometer without touching the bottom of the pot.
- With a wood spatula, brush and incorporate any sugar crystals that form on the sides of the pan.
- Without stirring, continue cooking the syrup, until the temperature reaches 260º F; add food coloring until desired color is achieved.
- Remove from heat precisely at 300 °F. After boiling has subsided, add flavor extract and stir. CAUTION: steam and heat will rise, and you must keep your face back and wear gloves during this part.
- Carefully pour syrup into prepared molds.
- Cool completely and place into sucker bags and secure with twist ties. Store lollipops in a cool, dry place and don’t refrigerate. Enjoy.