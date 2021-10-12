Easy, festive Halloween lollipops that look like you spent hours making

These fun pumpkin, ghost and bat-shaped lollipops are sure to be a family Halloween favorite.

"This is a scrumptious, edible confection to create with your kids," says the recipe creator Karen Aronian, Ed.D ., who runs an educating design firm, Aronian Education Design LLC. "It's a perfect give away for friends, classmates, and trick or treaters this Halloween."

Even better: They only take about 30 minutes to prep.

Aronian uses grape flavoring for the bats, pumpkin pie for the pumpkins, and vanilla for the ghost lollipops using these natural extracts from NaturesFlavors.com and she prefers to use plant-based food coloring from 365 Whole Foods, she said.

Halloween Lollipops from Karen Aronian, Ed.D.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Tools: Lollipop hard candy molds (see eBay, Etsy, Amazon); paper lollipop sticks (Amazon, Michaels); pots; wood spatula; candy thermometer (Amazon, Baking Stores); oven gloves; optional: Sucker bags and twist ties (Amazon)

Yield: Depends on mold size; approximately, 10 lollipops

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar, honey, agave, or Dolcetti (apple sweetener)

½ cup of rice syrup or light corn syrup

¼ cup water

1 ½ teaspoons extract (any flavor you choose)

6-8 drops of plant-based food coloring

Directions: