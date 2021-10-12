Horror movie inspired Halloween cocktails to get into the spooky spirit

If planning a horror movie marathon for Halloween, you might as well have a drink while you’re at it.

Here are five cocktails (and one mocktail for the Sober October folks), that you can make at home as a complement to your Halloween movie rotation.

VASO’s Betelgeuse cocktail inspired by ‘Beetlejuice’

VASO bartender Dalton Hatfield created a red cocktail inspired by the dinner scene in "Beetlejuice." If you’re unable to visit this Spanish rooftop eatery at the AC Hotel by Marriott Columbus Dublin in Ohio, you can recreate it with three easy steps.

Ingredients:

1 ounce of gin

½ ounce of single malt scotch

½ ounce of cherry liqueur

¼ ounce of allspice dram

¾ ounce of lemon juice

½ ounce of demerara syrup

½ ounce of pomegranate grenadine

Pinch of ground nutmeg

Instructions:

Pour your gin, scotch, cherry liqueur, allspice dram, lemon juice, demerara syrup and grenadine in a cocktail shaker. Shake the liquids together and double strain it into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish your drink with nutmeg and any other "spooky seasonings" you may desire.

Q Mixers’ Frankenlime Collins inspired by ‘Frankenstein’

If you’re ready to create your own monster this Halloween, you’ll want to take a look at Q Mixers’ "Frankenlime Collins" recipe. The easy-to-make green drink only requires four ingredients and steps. Whether you want to try out the premium brand’s Q Spectacular Tonic Water or use any old tonic water you have at home, here’s how you can pay tribute to Mary Shelley’s beloved behemoth.

Instructions:

1 ½ ounce of gin

¼ ounce of Midori liqueur

½ ounce of lime juice

5 ounces of tonic water

Ingredients:

Pour your gin, Midori liqueur and lime juice into a cocktail shaker. Strain the contents into a glass tumbler. Top your drink with chilled tonic water. Garnish the beverage with a lime peel (optional).

Black Button Distilling’s Witch’s Caramel Apple inspired by ‘Hocus Pocus’

Black Button Distilling worked its magic and came up with a caramel apple cocktail that takes inspiration from "Hocus Pocus." This amber-colored drink offers a sweet and tart kick thanks to the Black Button Distilling’s Apple Pie Moonshine and Four Grain Bourbon, but you can also feel free to use any brand that’s available to you at your local liquor store.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounce of apple pie moonshine

½ ounce of four-grain bourbon

1 ounce of caramel syrup

Ginger beer

Caramel apple slices

Instructions:

Pour your apple pie moonshine, bourbon and caramel syrup into a cocktail shaker. Shake the liquids together and pour them into a glass chalice. Top your drink with ginger beer. Garnish with a caramel apple slice.

Sol Mar Cocktail Lounge’s Spooky Chocolate Strawberry Mojito inspired by ‘Final Destination 5’

The Sol Mar Cocktail Lounge in Vero Beach and Splash Beverage Group came together to create an eye-popping Halloween cocktail that’ll remind movie buffs of the frightful ocular scene in "Final Destination 5." While the Florida bar likes to use Salt Tequila, you can use the brand of your choice. Just make sure you don’t forget to add a gummy candy eyeball to capture the unforgettable horror movie moment.

Ingredients:

4 ounces of chopped strawberries

2 ounces of chocolate tequila

Pinch of mint (5 to 10 mint leaves)

½ ounce of fresh lime juice

½ ounce of simple syrup

2 to 3 lime wedges

Club soda

Red food coloring

Spooky gummy candies

Instructions:

Pour your freshly chopped strawberries into a hurricane glass. Add in your simple syrup, lime juice, mint leaves and lime wedges and gently muddle it together. Follow up with your chocolate tequila, ice (optional) and club soda. Add a few drops of diluted red food coloring. Garnish your drink with gummy candies, including eyeballs, body parts and other Halloween-themed shapes.

Monin Americas’ You’ll Float Too Sangria inspired by ‘It’

Monin Americas’ Beverage Innovation Manager Andres Zamorano, created a dark sangria inspired by the movie "It." The deep purple drink almost looks black in color, but it includes all the ingredients you’d find in a traditional sangria – plus a few delicious grapes. Monin recommends using its Wild Grape Syrup to whip up this sangria, however, any grape syrup should do the trick. Just make sure don’t forget your red Pennywise balloon.

Ingredients:

1 ounce of brandy

3 ounces of red wine

1 ounce of grape syrup

1 ounce of pineapple juice

½ ounce of fresh lemon juice

1 ounce of Sprite

Grapes

Red balloon cocktail decoration

Instructions:

Pour your brandy, red wine, grape syrup fruit juices into a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled balloon glass. Top with Sprite. Garnish with a small plastic red balloon and purple grapes.

Raising The Bar’s World on Fire mocktail inspired by ‘The Firestarter’

Raising The Bar, a mocktail subscription box service created a fiery drink inspired by Drew Barrymore’s sci-fi horror thriller, "The Firestarter." The subscription service’s founder Abbie Romanul came up with the alcohol-free beverage using hot and smoky flavors, which should satisfy any Sober October observers.

Ingredients:

½ ounce of beet apple cider vinegar tonic

½ ounce of wood-smoked pecan maple syrup.

4 ounces of ginger beer

Chipotle pepper bitters

Instructions:

Pour your beet apple cider vinegar tonic and maple syrup into an old fashion glass. Add ice (optional) and top your drink with ginger beer. Sprinkle in your chipotle pepper bitters and stir them into your drink.