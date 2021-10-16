Mini, sour spiderwebs to make with kids this Halloween

This Halloween recipe from American Licorice Company could be your next family tradition.

"Sour Punch Halloween Twists are the seasonal variation of the classic fan favorite Sour Punch Straws," Kristi Shafer, VP of marketing for the company says.

"We hope that creating these spooky and spirited webs will become a family tradition for years to come, much as they have within our own households here at American Licorice Company," she adds.

Sour Punch Mini Spider Webs by Kate Kasbee on behalf of American Licorice Company

Serves 5-8

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 12-oz. package vanilla candy melts (also known as confectionery wafers)

1 teaspoon melted coconut oil (optional)

36 Sour Punch Halloween Twists

½ cup candy bugs or sprinkles

Directions:

Pour the candy melts into a bowl and microwave for 1 minute at 50 percent power. Stir and microwave in 30-second intervals until melted and smooth. Add a teaspoon of melted coconut oil to the melted candy to achieve an extra drizzly effect. Lay a piece of parchment paper on a flat work surface. Add a spoonful of melted candy to the middle of the parchment paper and press one end of a Sour Punch Halloween Twist into the candy. Repeat, arranging a total of 6 Sour Punch Halloween Twists in a spoke-like pattern. Dip your spoon in the melted candy and drizzle it around the Sour Punch Halloween Twists in a circular pattern to create a "spiderweb" look. Repeat with the remaining candy; 6 mini sour spiderwebs total. Sprinkle about a tablespoon of candy bugs or sprinkles onto the web. Transfer the mini sour spiderwebs to the refrigerator until completely dry and set, about 20 minutes.

