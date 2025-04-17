Popular coffee alternative may help prevent cancer, say experts

Preventing a cancer diagnosis is a top health goal for many – and what people eat and drink can potentially play a big role.

Matcha, a type of green tea that's also a popular coffee alternative, may help aid in cancer prevention, according to some experts and recent research.

Matcha can have great benefits for overall health, certified integrative nutrition health coach and cancer recovery specialist Michelle Patidar of Chicago told Fox News Digital.

COFFEE CREAMER HEALTH RISKS: WHAT TO KNOW, WHAT TO CHOOSE INSTEAD

Matcha leaves are shaded before they're harvested, said Patidar, which enhances their chlorophyll content. The leaves are then ground into a fine powder.

"This means that when you drink matcha, you're consuming a whole leaf, which is really wonderful because it's packed with a ton of polyphenols, such as catechins, which are powerful antioxidants that help protect against cell damage," she said. "You're also getting the fiber of eating the whole leaf."

These nutritious properties can help in all aspects of cancer prevention and recovery, according to Patidar.

Regular consumption of green tea, especially concentrated matcha, is associated with reduced risk of certain cancers, including breast, ovarian, lung, cervical, prostate and pancreatic, according to research from a 2018 study conducted by the Biomedical Research Centre at the University of Salford in the United Kingdom.

FRESH FOOD CONSUMPTION COULD HELP SOLVE DIET-RELATED ILLNESS: EXPERTS

"Chlorophylls help detoxify the body, remove harmful toxins and protect DNA from damage," Patidar said. "Those are all very important things to help support our body with regard to prevention, as well as recovery."

Matcha's anti-inflammatory properties can also help in preventing cancer, since chronic inflammation is often linked to cancer progression.

"Antioxidants in matcha help reduce inflammation by neutralizing the free radicals that we're exposed to day to day, thereby lowering the risk of cancer development in general," Patidar said.

EGCG, a type of catechin and polyphenol that's also found in matcha and green tea, has been shown to "inhibit the growth of cancer cells by interrupting signals needed for tumor growth," according to the nutritionist.

CELEBRITY CHEF GUY FIERI'S MESSAGE TO AMERICANS: LET'S 'EAT BETTER' TO LIVE BETTER

"That's huge," she said.

"It also may trigger programmed cell death in cancerous cells, while leaving healthy cells completely untouched … So, you're kind of going in and cleaning out the body a little bit and putting into place a programmed self-death for cancer cells that could be lurking around in the body."

Matcha can also prevent a process called angiogenesis; it's the formation of new blood vessels that tumors need for growth and cancer cell metastasis, Patidar said.

FROM BOMB SQUAD TO BAKER AND COFFEE MAKER: FORMER DEPUTY CRUSHES A NEW BUSINESS

Other than helping the body fight cancer, matcha is also a great immune booster and can "enhance the body's natural defense mechanisms" to keep healthy.

Matcha can also help improve insulin sensitivity and brain function, especially with age, she said.

Incorporating matcha into your diet

Matcha has become an on-the-rise alternative for coffee, as many cafés and coffee shops have added it to their menus.

COFFEE LOVERS' ALERT: THIS CUP OF JAVA COULD IMPACT YOUR HEART HEALTH

Patidar considers matcha a "great alternative" to coffee since it doesn't give people that "jittery feeling" and has "a little bit more caffeine than green tea."

"It also has a very vibrant color and very distinct taste, and when you can froth it up and mix it with different nut milks and things like that, it can be a really nice alternative to coffee."

One important tip: Patidar warns matcha drinkers not to cancel out the healthy properties with too much sugar or too many creamers.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Instead, she recommends sweetening your matcha drink at home with some natural maple syrup, adding coconut or almond milk, and frothing it up.

"Matcha doesn't just have to be enjoyed as a beverage."

Matcha doesn't just have to be enjoyed as a beverage. It can be added to other recipes such as ice cream, Patidar said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A simple recipe requires blending coconut milk, a splash of vanilla and a scoop of matcha and then freezing it.

Fresh fruit can also be added to create an ice cream free of ultra-processed ingredients.

Patidar recommends looking for matcha that's organic and not sprayed with pesticides or other contaminants.

"The more we can pull away from packaged or ultra-processed foods, the better our health can be," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Said WebMD, "Polyphenols and other antioxidants in matcha (as well as loose-leaf green tea) may help protect your cells against cancer. But more research is needed for doctors to know if these compounds can help prevent or delay the disease."