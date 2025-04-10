Coffee creamer health risks: What to know, what to choose instead

Sweetened coffee is a must for some — but it could bring some health risks.

Select coffee creamers have come under scrutiny for containing chemicals such as hydrogenated soybean oil, cottonseed oil, carrageenan and other brominated vegetable oils.

While these oils can help extend the shelf life of coffee creamers, the European Union has reportedly banned some of these products because of their "harmful" properties.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers carrageenan "generally recognized as safe," but experts have warned the food additive can cause digestive health complications.

Seed oils can cause inflammation and are chemically processed, which registered dietitian Julia Zumpano said in a Cleveland Clinic forum "strips the seeds of their nutrients and could potentially add harmful ingredients."

Watch for added sugar

Certified holistic nutritionist Robin DeCicco encouraged coffee drinkers to consider going for organic and grass-fed dairy-based creamers to ensure the milk is "not full of hormones and antibiotics and instead consists of higher omega 3 fats," she told Fox News Digital.

The New York nutritionist added that plant- and nut-based creamers and milks also contain additives to mimic the consistency of milk and cream.

"While we still don't exactly know the health effects of gums like carrageenan, soy lecithin and guar gum, among others, it's been said that these additives can be connected to stomach upset, bloating, discomfort and inflammation," she said.

"A lot of dairy-based creamers that are flavored can contain added sugar and artificial ingredients."

DeCicco urged consumers to take note of how much saturated fat is included in their creamer and milk products, warning that too much can lead to heart problems.

"You shouldn't have more than a couple of grams per serving, so if you're having more than one to two cups of coffee a day, that's worth noting, as is the sugar content," she said.

"If you use one teaspoon of a creamer that contains about 4 grams of sugar, and if you're having four cups of coffee a day, that adds up to almost the total value of sugar an adult should have in a day."

To avoid consuming these ingredients with your coffee, here are a few sweetener alternatives recommended by experts.

4 healthy and delicious alternatives

1. Make your own nut milk

Registered dietitian nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein, based in Los Angeles, shared some creative ways to sweeten your coffee naturally, including making your own nut milk at home.

"It's amazing how simply blending almonds or cashews with water can produce a rich, creamy and completely clean plant-based milk," she said.

"It really makes you question why most store-bought versions come with six or more ingredients — many of which are gums, oils and added sugars."

The nutritionist added, "Just as people started realizing that nut butters should only contain nuts (and maybe salt), it's time we question what's lurking in our alt milks, too."

2. Sweeten with powerful cinnamon

Another way to sweeten coffee naturally is with cinnamon, which adds a "warm, subtly sweet flavor," Muhlstein said.

Cinnamon is also a "powerhouse spice," she said; it's packed with polyphenols that can help combat oxidative stress.

"Plus, cinnamon may help enhance GLUT4 expression, which supports healthy blood sugar levels by moving more glucose into your cells," she said.

DeCicco shared a recipe for frothed, grass-fed half-and-half with cinnamon and hazelnut extract, explaining how half-and-half is a more natural milk option, excluding gums, additives or preservatives.

"It also has a thick and creamy texture and taste, which works well in a frother," she said.

"Whenever a milk is frothed-heated, it creates a more creamy texture and brings out its natural sweetness."

Stir in some cinnamon for antioxidants and natural sweetness, DeCicco suggested, followed by some hazelnut extract.

"People don't realize just how sweet cinnamon actually is without any sugar," she said.

"Vietnamese Saigon cinnamon is the sweetest variety and is very medicinal. It targets inflammation and helps to manage blood sugar. Opt for the popular organic brands to make sure there are minimal levels of heavy metals."

3. Add pure vanilla

Muhlstein said she also loves putting pure vanilla extract in her coffee.

"Just make sure it's the real deal — pure vanilla with nothing but vanilla bean and alcohol," she said. "Imitation versions often contain additives like caramel color and artificial flavorings, which I'd recommend skipping."

In addition to vanilla, adding coconut milk can make for a great naturally sweetened vanilla coconut cream coffee, DeCicco said.

"Canned coconut milk is a great option for coffee, as opposed to the 'coconut creamers' that are full of sugar, emulsifiers and gums," she said. "You want at least some real fat in the coconut milk to keep it thick and tasty."

Coconut milk is a good source of fat that provides energy to the body and is said to support gut health, according to DeCicco.

"Mixing coconut milk with vanilla extract and a tiny bit of a plant-based sweetener makes for a tasty coffee drink," she said.

4. Indulge in raw cacao

While chocolate is a crave-worthy sweet treat, it can be high in sugar.

But mixing pure cacao with coffee can be one way to satisfy cravings in a healthier way, DeCicco recommended.

"Try blending up raw cacao powder with coconut oil and a pinch of sea salt for a true coffee dessert," she said.

Raw cacao powder is "one of the most antioxidant-rich foods on the planet," according to the nutritionist, so it's "excellent for anti-aging and anti-inflammation."

"High in fiber, iron and magnesium, it's a true superfood and has a rich yet bitter chocolate taste," she said.

"When mixed with coconut oil, it has a much sweeter taste," she said.

"Coconut oil is a good source of fat, which promotes satiety, so I always encourage clients to add a bit of fat to coffee to ward off hunger."