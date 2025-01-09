Buffalo Bills have 'Battle Boat' filled with waffle fries and surprise food

As the Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos in a wildcard playoff game on Sunday, fans from both cities will be able to enjoy a "Battle Boat" – a behemoth menu item at Highmark Stadium recently highlighted by a social media content creator.

The Battle Boat is a 2-foot-long display of spicy waffle fries combined with food from two NFL cities. One half is filled with Buffalo staple fare and the other contains a culinary delight from the opposing team's location.

Cameron Guzzo, 26, of Massachusetts, said he decided to spotlight the fry-filled monstrosity during a recent trip to Buffalo for his "At the Stadium Food Review" series.

COTTON CANDY BURRITO, NEWEST FOOD AT ARIZONA CARDINALS HOME GAMES, FILLED WITH 'FUN'

"Every stadium I go to, I try to see if they have a crazy food item, something that's attention-grabbing, something that's funny," Guzzo told Fox News Digital. "Seems that those videos do really well and people really like seeing the outlandish side of that."

A civil engineer who cheers for the Bills despite living in New England Patriots territory, Guzzo said he wouldn't have known about the Battle Boat were it not for an email from the team.

"It's kind of in a tucked-away corner that you wouldn't see if you're just walking around the concourse," Guzzo said.

Luckily for him, he said, he got the email that included stadium food offerings.

SAN FRANCISCO'S SOURDOUGH IS 'CULINARY SYMBOL' AND PART OF 49ERS CULTURE

"That's the only way I knew about it," he said. "And I'm very glad I did because that was one of the coolest food items I think I've ever come across at a sporting event."

Cool enough to give it a 9 out of 10 in his video.

The Battle Boat was available at Highmark Stadium throughout the 2024 season. But it made its debut during last season's wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, albeit under a different name, Delaware North spokesperson Glen White told Fox News Digital.

Delaware North oversees food service at all Bills home games.

Then known as "Stampede Fries," the 2-foot arrangement of fries was topped with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese on one half and chopped pastrami, coleslaw and shredded cheese on the other.

It took on a new name for the subsequent divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, White said.

KANSAS CITY HOME TO AMERICA'S BEST BARBECUE, CHEFS CLAIM: 'OUR VARIETY MAKES US UNIQUE'

Called the "Bad Blood Waffle Fries," the dish pitted Kansas City-style barbecue against Buffalo chicken dip as a split topping.

The concept stuck — but it took a child to come up with a permanent name during a bring-your-kid-to-work day at Delaware North's headquarters.

"We had been struggling to come up with a consistent and catchy name, so our [executive chef] Stephen Forman asked all of the kids in attendance that day for their input, and Battle Boat was suggested and became the clear winner," White said.

Although the Battle Boat costs $28, Guzzo said it's worth the price.

"The week that I had it, it was a Greek theme, so it was souvlaki chicken and Greek dressing and fetta," Guzzo said. "And then the other side changes drastically for the city of the opponent."

He was there for a game against the New York Jets.

"Food transcends everybody."

"It was New York-themed," Guzzo said. "It was meatballs with marinara and mozzarella cheese."

Guzzo didn't have any guesses as to what might be featured for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The one thing that I heard about before I went to Denver was Rocky Mountain oysters," Guzzo said, adding that he "would not like it if that was what was on the [other] side of the waffle fries."

He won't have to worry. The Bills and Delaware North announced that the Denver half would be "topped with a Denver omelet: scrambled eggs, peppers, onions and pancetta."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

As for the next NFL stadium food that Guzzo will be chronicling, it's an unreleased item, "so I can't talk too much about that right now."

Nonetheless, Guzzo said, he's come to realize that "food transcends everybody."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His latest review might wind up in some stranger's suggested feed on social media, gathering more views than any other type of video he makes, "which tells me that people love seeing the craziest kind of foods."