National Ice Cream Day 2020: Famous brands reveal most popular flavors

In good times and bad, life is better with ice cream. Whether you like it in a cone or a cup, smothered in sprinkles or served as a sundae, the frozen sweet treat won’t let you down.

Though true ice cream connoisseurs know that there’s no need to make excuses to indulge, July is conveniently National Ice Cream Month, declared so by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. Even more festively, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated each year on the third Sunday in July.

In honor of the occasion, some of the top-selling ice cream brands in America recently shared with Fox News the scoop on their most-loved flavors.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ICE CREAM AND GELATO?

Blue Bell Creameries

A spokesperson for Blue Bell dished that while the top flavor “certainly varies market to market,” some of the brand’s bestsellers include Homemade Vanilla, Cookies ‘n Cream, Dutch Chocolate, Great Divide (a chocolate and vanilla mix) and Cookie Two Step.

Breyers

According to a Breyers rep, customers’ favorite flavors are Natural Vanilla, Chocolate, a Neapolitan mix of Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry, followed by Oreo, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan and Natural Strawberry.

In related news, a recent Breyers poll of 2,000 Americans found that vanilla fans (69 percent) and strawberry lovers (51 percent) are mostly introverted, while chocolate enthusiasts can be introverted or extroverted (50 percent), per respondent results.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Häagen-Dazs

The most-loved flavor in Häagen-Dazs Shops is currently Cookies and Cream, a spokesperson said. Following behind in popularity are Vanilla, Dulce de Leche, Belgian Chocolate and Chocolate flavors.

Turkey Hill Dairy

Over at Turkey Hill, the scoop is that the brand’s five top-sellers are Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Mint Chip, Homemade Vanilla, Butter Pecan and Cookies & Cream, a rep said,

In a mind-boggling fun fact, the brand rep revealed that Turkey Hill produced 30 million gallons of ice cream last year, which is enough to give “every man, woman, and child in Pennsylvania 112 scoops to celebrate National Ice Cream Day!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hungry for more? Check out these fun facts about National Ice Cream Day — but no promises that they’ll satisfy your sweet tooth the way the sweet treat can.