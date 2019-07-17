national ice cream day origins

I scream, you scream, we’re all screaming for National Ice Cream Day.

Whether you prefer to jump for joy or silently savor the dessert, bringing people together is what ice cream is all about, according to Carla Noboa, the owner and founder of BIVE Ice Cream Shop in New York City.

“I feel that ice cream is way to make people happy and a to-go product that consumers are wanting as a dessert and treat to share with others,” said Noboa, who shared her passion for the delectable dessert with Fox News — and helped to deliver the scoop (pun intended) on the day dedicated to ice cream.

National Ice Cream Day was first recognized by President Ronald Reagan, but it was never meant to be celebrated annually.

“National Ice Cream Day was only supposed to be one day — in fact, Ronald Reagan actually signed a resolution to make National Ice Cream Day on July 15, 1984,” explained Noboa. “Despite the resolution only mentioning that specific day in 1984, Americans love ice cream and continued to celebrate it every year on the third Sunday in July.”

But while President Reagan put a day dedicated to ice cream in the history books, he was not the first president to enjoy the sweet dessert. “George Washington apparently loved ice cream, and in one summer, he literally spent $200 on ice cream,” Noboa told Fox News.

Unfortunately, however, America’s first president did not get to enjoy his ice cream in a cone, largely because the ice cream cone wasn’t invented until 1904. “Ernest Hamwi, who participated in the St. Louis World’s Fair, had a waffle booth next to an ice cream seller,” explained Noboa. “The ice-cream seller ran out of dishes, so Hamwi actually rolled a waffle to hold his neighbor’s ice-cream and then the cone was born.”

Now that you know how thsi delectable day came into being, here are some ways you can celebrate:

Carla Noboa’s BIVE will offer an extra scoop for customers who buy a single scoop of ice cream, along with a free cone, on July 21.

Serendipity at Boca Raton Resort & Club in Florida will offer its Golden Opulence Sundae, which sells for $1,000, and includes 50 scoops of gourmet ice cream, sorbets, a handmade chocolate spire, and edible 24 kt gold leaves.

Alamo Drafthouse will be offering a “Furious George” cookies and cream milkshake mixed with Monkey Shoulder Malt Scotch Whiskey.

Can’t eat the cold stuff? Here are some ice cream-themed games:

- Oops Scoops (YULU) - Stack the ice cream scoops on the shaking cone, if the tower topples over you are out of the game!

- Ice Cream Cart (PLAYMOBIL) - Build your Ice Cream Cart and bring the set to life with figures and accessories included.

- Foodie Surprise Ice Cream Food Cart (RedwoodVentures) - Deconstruct the ice cream themed food cart to reveal all supplies and ingredients needed to make your own gummy candy.

For more on National Ice Cream Day, watch BIVE Founder Carla Noboa’s full interview above.

Emily DeCiccio is a video producer and reporter for Fox News Digital Originals. Tweet her @EmilyDeCiccio.