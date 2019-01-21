5-year-old Taco Bell fan invited to celebrate birthday at fast food restaurant following viral Christmas video

Natalie Grove’s Christmas wish came true when Santa brought her the one thing on her list: a Taco Bell gift card. After a video of the exciting holiday moment went viral last month, the 5-year-old’s celebration continued with a birthday fiesta at her favorite restaurant.

Natalie Grove melted hearts last month after her mom shared a now-viral video of her unadulterated — albeit loud — enthusiasm while opening a present to reveal a Taco Bell gift card on Christmas morning. It was the only thing on her Christmas wish list, mom Sarah Grove told WXMI-TV.

Since the adorable moment, Natalie Grove, perhaps Michigan’s youngest Taco Bell aficionado, received a care package of Taco Bell goodies, including shirts, pillows and jewelry, from the Yum! Brands fast-food chain.

She also recently got to celebrate her 5th birthday in style at a local restaurant.

Taco Bell employee Tranquility Sampier said she’s never met anyone who loves Taco Bell as much as Natalie Grove, so she invited the young girl to the restaurant for a birthday celebration. The restaurant reportedly provided decorations for the party, including a foam taco hat for the birthday belle.

“To be able to build this relationship with our guests … is amazing. We’re so excited,” Sampier told WXML.

As for Natalie Grove, she already has plans for what she wants to be when she grows up: “A Taco Bell person.”

The video, posted to Facebook, has been viewed more than 89,000 times as of Monday morning. Rockford is about 12 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.

Last year, Taco Bell launched a “party” service so fans can celebrate life’s biggest moments at participating locations with reservations and decorations.